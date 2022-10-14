EXCLUSIVE: Katrina Kaif REVEALS husband Vicky Kaushal's heartwarming gesture for her on Karwa Chauth

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's love story is truly a movie fairytale come to life! What started as a cute confession on Koffee With Karan, solidified into a love story and eventually led to happy beginnings with an intimate yet big, fat Indian wedding. Yesterday, Kat celebrated her first Karwa Chauth with Vicky and his family and the heartwarming pictures shared by the married couple certainly broke the Internet. During an EXCLUSIVE interview with Pinkvilla, I spoke to Katrina Kaif about her married life and couldn’t help but ask what it was like to celebrate her first Karwa Chauth with Vicky Kaushal.

On her first Karwa Chauth, Katrina Kaif couldn't help but quip, "I was hungry. [laughs] I have to report to you… everyone had, I mean… all the online, the thing was the moon was going to be seen in Mumbai at 9:01 and it was not seen, I think, till 9:35. And it's almost like your mind is prepared for what it's expected, but after 9 to 9:30, I was like 'I'm hungry! I'm really, really hungry!'"

Nevertheless, Katrina Kaif also revealed how Vicky Kaushal was the epitome of a darling husband, by not letting her fast alone, but together: "But, the sweetest thing was that, of course, Vicky was also fasting. Yes, he also fasted. That, he wouldn't… I'm sure he wouldn't have [let me do it alone], and he didn't even… it's not like I asked him to do it all. I didn't say anything. He did it himself, so that was sweet and of course, our… his parents were also over, so it was our first… because it was our first year of marriage, there's pooja which happens and all that. So, that was lovely."

As they say, a couple that fasts together stays together and VicKat, for us, are all kinds of goals!

Katrina Kaif’s Upcoming Projects

On the work front, Katrina Kaif surely has an exciting array of highly-awaited, upcoming movies to look forward to. Kat will be seen alongside Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi in Phone Bhoot, slated to release on November 4. Katrina will also be seen in Merry Christmas opposite Vijay Sethupathi, releasing on December 22 and Tiger 3 opposite Salman Khan, releasing on April 21, 2023.