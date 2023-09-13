EXCLUSIVE: Parineeti Chopra wraps up work commitment; gets into bride mode ahead of wedding with Raghav Chadha

Parineeti Chopra is one of the most popular names in the film industry. Through her distinct script choices, Chopra has become a popular and successful actress in Bollywood. Lately, her relationship with Aam Aadmi Party politician Raghav Chadha has been creating a lot of buzz. Now, there is some exciting news about her wedding.

Parineeti Chopra is ready to get into bridal mode

Pinkvilla has exclusively got to know that the Shuddh Desi Romance actress has recently completed all her brand launch commitments as well as her work on her upcoming film Mission Raniganj. She is now ready to get into the bridal mode for her wedding with Raghav Chadha. Chopra has started doing final meetings with the vendors to check on and supervise all the preparations going on for her big fat wedding. Meanwhile, she is also spending some quality time with her family before they head to Udaipur in Rajasthan in the next four to five days. The wedding will take place on the 23rd and 24th of September.

Raghav Chadha recalls meeting Parineeti Chopra

Raghav Chadha recently appeared on Ranveer Allahbadia's podcast where he was asked about his meeting with Chopra. He said, "Hum jaise bhi mile, it was very magical and a very organic way of meeting. It is something that I thank God every day for, for giving me Parineeti in my life." When asked if she is the biggest blessing in his life, the Rajya Sabha MP said, "Bahut badi blessing hai and I am extremely happy that I have her as my partner. As I said, I thank God every single day for giving her to me." Recently, Akshay Kumar thanked Chopra for wishing her a happy birthday. He also dropped a hint about her wedding by saying that he is waiting for her "jalsa."

On the work front, Chopra is gearing up for the release of Mission Raniganj, co-starring Akshay Kumar. The film is based on engineer Jaswant Singh Gill who saved 65 miners during the 1989 Raniganj coalfields disaster. Apart from that, she will also appear in Imtiaz Ali's biographical drama Amar Singh Chamkila which also stars Diljit Dosanjh as the titular Punjabi singer. It will be released sometime in 2024.

