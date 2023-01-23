EXCLUSIVE: Ranbir Kapoor oozes charm as he flaunts his toned hot bod in a still from Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar

After making everyone wait for a while, the makers of Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's upcoming film finally unveiled the title. The film is titled Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. It is one of the most anticipated films of 2023. The Luv Ranjan directorial will mark Ranbir's first collaboration with Shraddha. Earlier today, Ranbir and Shraddha along with the team launched the exciting trailer at an event in Mumbai. Netizens can't stop gushing over their sizzling on-screen chemistry. Social media is filled with praise-worthy comments and people are eagerly waiting to see Ranbir and Shraddha in different avatars.

The trailer showcases the different looks of Ranbir and Shraddha . But Pinkvilla got its hands on an exclusive still of Ranbir from the film and it is all things hot. In the picture, Ranbir is seen donning yellow shorts paired with black sunnies. He is seen showing off his chiselled abs and toned body. The new daddy in town is redefining hotness. His stubble is surely complementing well with his look. This look of Ranbir is what a thirst trap looks like! Have a look:

Ranbir Kapoor recalls calling Luv Ranjan

During the trailer launch event, Ranbir recalled how he called Luv Ranjan after watching Kartik Aaryan's Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2. He also said that it was the first time that he called a director on his own. Ranbir revealed, "When Punchnama 2 had released, the first time I called a director on my own and told him that I wanted to work with him. We were also going to do a film with Ajay sir, which Luv sir was going to direct. Then a few days later he came to me with this film's script, which had so much entertainment. People ask why I never did films like this post Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, but making films like these is very difficult. But Luv is a fantastic writer and I had a great time working on this."

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar release

Apart from Ranbir and Shraddha, the film will also star Dimple Kapadia and Boney Kapoor. Stand-up comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi is all set to make his acting debut. The film is slated to release on the big screen on 8th March 2023.