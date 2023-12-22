EXCLUSIVE: Sandeep Reddy Vanga wanted people to 'run' after seeing Animal's machine gun, reveals art director
In a chat with Pinkvilla, Animal's art director, Suresh Selvarajan, opened up about the monster machine gun and what the director had told him as input. Read on.
Sandeep Reddy Vanga's action crime film Animal has turned out to be one of the biggest commercial hits of this year. The Ranbir Kapoor starrer has several iconic scenes and moments. One such prop in the film is the monster machine gun, a major highlight. In a recent chat with Pinkvilla, Animal's art director, Suresh Selvarajan opened up about it.
Animal's art director speaks about monster machine gun
In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Animal's art director, Suresh Selvarajan spoke about the monster machine gun. He said that the brief given to him by Sandeep Reddy Vanga was that people should 'run' after seeing the gun. Suresh said, "See, the brief was with Sandeep is like people should not think; they should run. Isko dekh ke aadmi log ko bhagna chahiye. That was the brief."
He further said that his team used multiple barrels so that people could not figure out where the bullet would come.
Check out the full interview!
Ranbir Kapoor reacted in THIS way after seeing the monster machine gun
In an exclusive chat, Suresh Selvarajan revealed Ranbir Kapoor's reaction after seeing the machine gun. Suresh said, "He knew, but he was not expecting like this. It is not a dummy like a 500 kg machine. That's what he felt very real, and he surprised and dekhne ke thode time baad he started talking actually, but I never thought Sandeep's vision aisa aayega karke because I never thought, I am generally working for last so many years, listening to so many stories this story actually flipped. Aisa story kaisa jaa raha hai (How is this story moving)."
Animal is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and stars Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Saloni Batra, Triptii Dimri, Shakti Kapoor, and Suresh Oberoi. Upon release, the film opened to massive numbers and turned out to be a commercial success.
ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Ranbir Kapoor's 1st reaction to Animal's 500 KG machine gun revealed; art director gives budget deets
