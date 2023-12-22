EXCLUSIVE: Sandeep Reddy Vanga wanted people to 'run' after seeing Animal's machine gun, reveals art director

In a chat with Pinkvilla, Animal's art director, Suresh Selvarajan, opened up about the monster machine gun and what the director had told him as input. Read on.

By Yash Singh
Updated on Dec 22, 2023   |  09:15 PM IST  |  3.2K
Pinkvilla and Sandeep Reddy Vanga
Picture courtesy: Pinkvilla and Sandeep Reddy Vanga Instagram

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's action crime film Animal has turned out to be one of the biggest commercial hits of this year. The Ranbir Kapoor starrer has several iconic scenes and moments. One such prop in the film is the monster machine gun, a major highlight. In a recent chat with Pinkvilla, Animal's art director, Suresh Selvarajan opened up about it.

Related Story

entertainment

Animal's Mansi Taxak believes post-credit scene with Ranbir Kapoor lacked consent; 'Aziz was threatening me'

Animal's art director speaks about monster machine gun

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Animal's art director, Suresh Selvarajan spoke about the monster machine gun. He said that the brief given to him by Sandeep Reddy Vanga was that people should 'run' after seeing the gun. Suresh said, "See, the brief was with Sandeep is like people should not think; they should run. Isko dekh ke aadmi log ko bhagna chahiye. That was the brief."

He further said that his team used multiple barrels so that people could not figure out where the bullet would come.

Check out the full interview!

Ranbir Kapoor reacted in THIS way after seeing the monster machine gun

In an exclusive chat, Suresh Selvarajan revealed Ranbir Kapoor's reaction after seeing the machine gun. Suresh said, "He knew, but he was not expecting like this. It is not a dummy like a 500 kg machine. That's what he felt very real, and he surprised and dekhne ke thode time baad he started talking actually, but I never thought Sandeep's vision aisa aayega karke because I never thought, I am generally working for last so many years, listening to so many stories this story actually flipped. Aisa story kaisa jaa raha hai (How is this story moving)."

Advertisement

Animal is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and stars Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Saloni Batra, Triptii Dimri, Shakti Kapoor, and Suresh Oberoi. Upon release, the film opened to massive numbers and turned out to be a commercial success.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Ranbir Kapoor's 1st reaction to Animal's 500 KG machine gun revealed; art director gives budget deets

Advertisement
About The Author
Yash Singh

With over two years of experience in entertainment journalism, Yash Singh is a film geek who lives and

...

Advertisement
Highlights of the Month

Star

Jake Gyllenhaal

Jake Gyllenhaal
Born: 19 Dec 1980 (age 43 years), Los Angeles, California, USA
Zodiac Sign: Sagittarius
Latest Movies: Strange World
NET Worth: ~ 34.99 MN USD (RS 290 cr)

Actor Jake Gyllenhaal celebrated his 43rd birthday on Tuesday. He took to Instagram to express his gratitude to his fans for their well wishes and shared a photo of himself wearing a t-shirt with a picture of Patrick Swayze on it. In the post, he teased his fans by hinting that he will be playing the role of John Dalton in th...

Read more

Movie

The Batman

The Batman
Action, Drama, Crime
 

4

Cast:

Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz

BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.

Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...

Read more
Pinkvilla Exclusive

entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Will monster machine gun appear in Animal Park? Art director Suresh Selvarajan REVEALS

1

entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Ranbir Kapoor's 1st reaction to Animal's 500 KG machine gun revealed; art director gives budget deets
2

entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Animal's Upendra Limaye calls Ranbir Kapoor 'fantabulous actor'; reveals apprehension about underwear scene
3

entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Will Upendra Limaye, who played Freddy, be seen in Ranbir Kapoor's Animal Park? Here's his reply

4

entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Rani Mukerji believes Black ‘changed her as a person’, opens up on prepping for intense roles
5

Latest Articles