Girgit shows how we can’t hide the conflicting sides to our personalities for long, says Taniya Kalrra

Is it even love if it doesn’t cross all the levels of insanity? But what actually happens once love goes beyond the extent of everyone’s imagination? While we would all agree that falling head over heels in love with someone is exciting , crossing the boundaries in love is simply bizarre. When love turns into a dark obsession and sinks to the standards of madness, what follows next is simply catastrophic!

Unravelling the darker sides of obsessive love is the upcoming thriller Girgit on MX Gold, MX Player’s subscription VOD service. All episodes will stream starting 27th October and tells the tale of some of the darkest desires possessed by people and what happens after they hit rock bottom of depravity in order to get whatever they desire!

Watch the trailer:

Taniya Kalrra, who was last spotted in the third season of Broken But Beautiful, will now be seen playing one of the lead characters opposite Nakul Roshan Sahdev in Girgit. Her character is an interesting one - An interior designer by profession, Shamoli likes the world to be played by her own rules. In other words, she is more of a narcissist with enticing looks and a shrewd mind.

Elaborating on her character Taniya Kalrra shares, “As humans we all have conflicting sides to our personalities, which we tend to hide from the world with the fear of being disliked or misjudged. But Girgit as a show has been scripted in a manner that it depicts how it is impossible to hide our darker side for too long. My character is that of a control freak and a narcissist. This was a new terrain for me to explore as an actor. I enjoyed essaying this character, which is very different from what I have done earlier. Audiences are used to seeing the conventional side of love on screen but Girgit showcases a completely different shade of love, which I am sure will be entertaining for the viewers to see.”

Bringing together the two opposite worlds and their characters into a thrilling game of hide-and-seek, Girgit is packed with enigmatic twists and turns that not only keeps you hooked but leaves you baffled at the same time! The reveal of darker sides of each character highlights that the intrinsic untamed side of human beings raises its ugly head when it comes to survival. And the means to achieve what they desire is as unbelievable as it gets!

The series also stars Trupti Khamkar, Ashmita Jaggi, Samar Vermani, Aleksandar Ilic, Shahwar Ali and Ashish Tyagi amongst others and is directed by Santosh Shetty.

MX Player subscribers can now update their app and subscribe to MX Gold (the platform’s subscription VOD service) for less than Re 1/day to stream all episodes of this riveting web series that starts from 27th October.