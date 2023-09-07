'He never made us feel': Aaliyah Qureishi reflects on her first encounter with Shah Rukh Khan on Jawan set

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan written and directed by Atlee was released in theaters today, on September 7th, and the fan craze for the film has been incredibly high since morning. Aaliyah Qureishi is among the actresses in the movie. She is one of the six girls in SRK's core team in the film, along with Sanya Malhotra, Priya Mani Raj, Girja Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, and Lehar Khan. Aaliyah, who goes by the name Moniker Jhalli in the film, recently shared her experience working with the superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

Aaliyah Qureishi shares her experience working with Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan

During an interaction with India Today, Aaliyah Qureishi shared her experience working with SRK in Jawan and said, “It was really nice. He was very warm towards us from the beginning. The first time I met him, he hugged me. He gave a very fatherly vibe towards all of us. When I said, ‘I'm so excited to work with you sir’, he replied, ‘Not more excited than I am.’Of course, he was just saying that because he's worked with so many people. But he always did everything to make me feel comfortable on set. He never made us feel like we're newcomers or we're not important basically. And I think that's what's so wonderful about him. He just has this charisma and this charm that makes you feel like you're the most important person in the room. I don't think I was ever nervous or intimidated. I mean, I was during the first week probably when we were shooting, because I got to see him act and it was quite an amazing experience because it's just years and years of the skill and craft and intensity behind it.”

Aaliyah Qureishi talks about the acting tips she received from Shah Rukh Khan

When asked whether she received any acting tips from King Khan, the actress revealed, “It’s not like he ever sat me down and gave a full lesson, but between scenes, he would sometimes give me advice like how to savor the camera. He would tell me, ‘try moving your head this way so you catch the camera, otherwise it won't get your expression’. He would show me how to hold a gun sometimes. I think a really big thing that I learned from him is to just focus on the craft. I asked him a question once, ‘sir, you travel so much, you must get to see so many different countries’. And he said, ‘No beta, I mostly stay in my hotel room only, I don't go out. For me, acting is the main thing. I just like to act. All this other stuff doesn't really matter. It's just I love to come on set and act.”

She further added, “That was a good lesson for me. It's not so much about fame and success and money. It's more about the pure and genuine love that comes along with your craft. He'll also do a scene as many times as required. It's never like, 'oh, I'm Shah Rukh Khan. I've done enough.’ He always tries to make the director's vision come true.”

Advertisement

Jawan also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, and Riddhi Dogra in key roles. Deepika Padukone also makes a special appearance in the Shah Rukh Khan starrer helmed and written by Atlee.

ALSO READ: Jawan: Atlee expresses gratitude to fans for showering love on Shah Rukh Khan starrer; 'Let the movie speak'