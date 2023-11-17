6 Best Hindi horror movies on Disney+ Hotstar: Stree to Bhool Bhulaiyaa

The horror genre has garnered a devoted following among cinema enthusiasts, and India has emerged as a significant contributor to spine-chilling tales. Within the vast landscape of Hindi cinema, numerous horror films have been crafted, showcasing various sub-genres such as horror comedy, supernatural horror, and more.

Venturing into the cinematic realm of fright, Disney+ Hotstar, one of the leading OTT platforms, offers an extensive collection of Hindi horror movies that cater to various tastes. Whether planning an intense movie night or gearing up for a thrilling sleepover with friends, this compilation promises an unforgettable experience.

Brace yourself; these films promise to send shivers down your spine, spark your curiosity, and even tickle your funny bone. Get ready for a rollercoaster of emotions!

List of 6 Bollywood horror movies packaged with entertainment on Disney+ Hotstar:

1. Bhoot Police (2021)

Running Time: 2 h 9 min

IMDb Rating: 6.9/10

Movie Genre: Horror/Comedy

Movie Star Cast: Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Yami Gautam

Director: Pavan Kirpalani

Writer: Pavan Kirpalani, Sumit Batheja, Pooja Ladha Surti

Year of release: 2021

Bhoot Police is a delightful blend of horror and comedy featuring the dynamic duo of Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor. The storyline unfolds as these two characters are tasked with the mission of vanquishing demonic spirits haunting a remote village. The film garnered praise not only for its engaging plot but also for the stellar performances delivered by the cast.

What sets Bhoot Police apart is its clever use of wit and humor in the narrative, creating an entertaining experience for the audience. The antics of the Ghostbusters add a layer of charm to the storyline.

2. Stree (2018)

Running Time: 2 h 9 min

IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

Movie Genre: Horror/Comedy

Movie Star Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Bannerjee

Director: Amar Kaushik

Writer: Raj & DK, Sumit Arora

Year of release: 2018

Stree stands as a shining gem in the realm of highly acclaimed films, particularly within the horror genre. Set in the town of Chanderi, the narrative revolves around the perpetual fear instilled in the residents by Stree, the spirit of a woman who preys on men during festival nights. In an attempt to unravel the enigma, Vicky and his friends embark on a journey that promises both laughter and spine-chilling scares.

The film's acclaim is attributed to its stellar direction, impactful dialogues, and the compelling performance delivered by Rajkummar Rao.

3. Ek Thi Daayan (2013)

Running Time: 2 h 15 min

IMDb Rating: 5.7/10

Movie Genre: Horror/Romance/Thriller

Movie Star Cast: Emraan Hashmi, Huma Qureshi, Kalki Koechlin, Konkona Sen Sharma

Director: Kannan Iyer

Writer: Mukul Sharma, Vishal Bhardwaj

Year of release: 2013

Ek Thi Daayan unfolds as a gripping supernatural thriller centering around a renowned magician contemplating marriage to his girlfriend. However, beneath the surface of his seemingly charmed life, he grapples with haunting hallucinations of his deceased sister, leading him to seek psychiatric assistance.

The stellar cast of the film received commendable reviews for their performances. The plot, with its intriguing twists and turns, coupled with chilling sequences, garnered praise for keeping the audience on the edge of their seats.

4. 13B: Fear Has a New Address (2009)

Running Time: 2 h 17 min

IMDb Rating: 7.3/10

Movie Genre: Horror/Drama/Mystery

Movie Star Cast: R Madhavan, Neetu Chandra, Poonam Dhillon

Director: Vikram Kumar

Writer: Vikram Kumar, Abhinav Kashyap

Year of release: 2009

13B: Fear Has a New Address invites viewers into the unsettling world of Manohar and his family as they move into a new apartment on the 13th floor. The story takes a dark turn when a spirit disrupts their life, communicating eerie messages through the television. The film provides audiences with a thought-provoking experience.

The cinematography takes center stage in this spine-tingling tale, while R Madhavan's lead performance adds another layer of excellence.

5. Bhoothnath (2008)

Running Time: 2 h 30 min

IMDb Rating: 6.4/10

Movie Genre: Horror/Comedy/Fantasy

Movie Star Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Juhi Chawla, Shah Rukh Khan, Aman Siddiqui, Priyanshu Chatterjee, Rajpal Yadav

Director: Vivek Sharma

Writer: Vivek Sharma, Sudhanshu Dube

Year of release: 2008

Bhoothnath unfolds as Aditya and Anjali, along with their son Banku, settle into their new abode, Nath Villa. However, their peaceful transition takes a turn when Banku encounters the unfriendly ghost of the previous occupant. Undeterred, Banku sets out to befriend the spectral resident, leading to a heartwarming tale that resonates with family audiences and children alike.

The film strikes a perfect balance between emotional storytelling and moments of fun and fright, making it a favorite among viewers of all ages. Amitabh Bachchan's impressive performance stands out, earning well-deserved special mentions.

6. Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007)

Running Time: 2 h 39 min

IMDb Rating: 7.4/10

Movie Genre: Horror/Comedy/Mystery

Movie Star Cast: Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Shiney Ahuja, Ameesha Patel

Director: Priyadarshan

Writer: Neeraj Vora, Manisha Korde

Year of release: 2007

Bhool Bhulaiyaa unravels the intriguing tale of Avni, portrayed by Vidya Balan, a woman with a fascination for historical legends who appears to be possessed by the spirit of Manjulika. Her husband, skeptical of superstitions, turns to his psychiatrist friend for help in unraveling the mysteries that surround Avni's condition.

The film delves into the complexities of mental disorders, offering a narrative that garnered praise for its compelling plot and stellar cast performances. The movie seamlessly weaves together elements of horror and humor, making it a standout favorite among audiences.

