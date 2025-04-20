Sunny Deol promises Jaat 2 ‘zyada achi hogi’ from first part days after sequel announcement, says THIS about Border 2 shoot; WATCH

Just a couple of days back, Sunny Deol announced Jaat 2 on social media while the first part of the film is still running in the theaters. Days later, the actor posted a video talking about the sequel of the mass-actioner while he expressed gratitude to his fans for all their love.

Advertisement

On April 20, Sunny Deol took to his Instagram handle and posted a video in which he is seen enjoying his walk amidst lush green surroundings and beautiful mountains. Dressed in warm clothes, the actor recorded the video and thanked his fans for their support to Jaat.

He said, “Aap logo ne mujhe meri Jaat k liye dher saara pyaar diya. Main wada karta hoon, Jaat 2 isse bhi zyada acchi hogi (You gave me a lot of love for my film Jaat. I promise Jaat 2 will be even better than this).” He further mentioned that he often takes a trip to the mountains as he likes being there.



"Kuch dino mein main apni Border ki shooting k liye nikal jaunga (I'll leave in a few days to shoot my film Border). Love you (blows a kiss)," he further added.

Video posted by Sunny Deol

The special post was accompanied by a caption that read, “Aapka pyaar hi hai meri taqat (flexed arms emoji). Aap sab ka josh hi hai meri safalta (Your love is my strength. Your zeal is my success) (raised hand emoji).”

Advertisement

"Keep loving #Jaat and I feel overwhelmed and blessed seeing all the videos of you all celebrating #Jaat and Cinema! Keep ‘em coming and share them with me, your love and emotions is what has made #Jaat a success (heart face and hug face emojis)," concluded his note.

Directed by Gopichand Malineni, Jaat led by Sunny Deol, also featured Randeep Hooda, Saiyami Kher, Viineet Kumar Siingh, Ramya Krishnan, and more in pivotal roles. It was released earlier this month on April 10, 2025.

Meanwhile, Border 2 is being directed by Anurag Singh. Touted as one of the biggest war-drama films, it will also feature Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty and Diljit Dosanjh in key roles. The sequel to the 1997-released film is expected to hit the big screens on Republic Day 2026.

Which of these films of Sunny Deol are you most excited about? Sunny Deol has an exciting line-up of projects in his kitty with Jaat 2 and Border 2 among others. Border 2 Jaat 2

ALSO READ: Kesari Chapter 2: Varun Dhawan reviews Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday and R. Madhavan starrer; calls it ‘powerful film’