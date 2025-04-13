When Manoj Kumar demanded 1 rupee in defamation from Shah Rukh over Om Shanti Om spoof; here’s how Yash Chopra helped resolve conflict

Veteran actor Manoj Kumar passed away recently on April 4, and in the latest interview, his brother Manish Goswami looked back on a moment when Manoj had expressed displeasure with Shah Rukh Khan and Farah Khan. The issue stemmed from a scene in the film Om Shanti Om, where Khan’s character mimicked Kumar’s signature style in a comedic context. Although intended as humor, the scene didn’t sit well with the late actor, prompting him to raise concerns. Manish recalled that both Shah Rukh Khan and Farah later visited Manoj's to offer a personal apology, a meeting that was arranged and attended by the late filmmaker Yash Chopra.

In a conversation with Vickey Lalwani on his YouTube channel, Manish Goswami revealed that Manoj Kumar did not pursue legal action after the spoof in Om Shanti Om.

He explained that Manoj had initially stated he didn't want money but only sought a symbolic defamation charge of one rupee. However, good sense prevailed, and everyone involved eventually met to resolve the issue.

When asked if Shah Rukh Khan and Farah Khan had apologized, Manish confirmed that they did, and he emphasized that Yash Chopra played a key role in mediating the situation.

Manish further shared that the late filmmaker was present when King actor and Farah visited Manoj Kumar to offer their apologies and settle the matter.

Talking about the time when Om Shanti Om was released in 2007, Manish recalled, “He was quite disturbed by all these things. His stand was clear in his way. He knows best what he did and the entire nation also agreed with that. It was very nice for all of them to come and apologise. Things have been sorted out.”

At the time, the Jawan actor had reportedly admitted in an interview with NDTV that he was in the wrong and had apologized to the actor. He mentioned that he called him in the afternoon, and the actor responded graciously, saying it was not a big deal.

Shah Rukh acknowledged that spoofs and parodies are common, but felt he should have been more cautious and should have been informed earlier about the spoof.

