Black, White & Gray – Love Kills OTT Release Date: When and where to watch Tigmanshu Dhulia, Mayur More’s crime docu-drama online

SonyLIV is gearing up to drop a chilling crime docu-drama that dares to blur the lines between love, obsession, and cold-blooded murder. Black, White & Gray – Love Kills is a compelling tale set in the murky middle of truth and deceit, where what begins as affection soon turns fatal. With a powerful cast led by Tigmanshu Dhulia and Mayur More, the show promises to deliver a riveting watch. Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming release.

When and Where to Watch Black, White & Gray – Love Kills

The much-awaited series Black, White & Gray – Love Kills is all set to premiere on SonyLIV on May 2, 2025. Viewers can stream the show exclusively on the platform from the comfort of their homes. With its real-case inspired storytelling and intense performances, the series is expected to make a strong impact on fans of true crime and investigative dramas.

Official Trailer and Plot of Black, White & Gray – Love Kills

The official trailer for Black, White & Gray – Love Kills was released by SonyLIV in mid-April 2025. Clocking in at 2 minutes and 30 seconds, the trailer opens with a haunting question: “Can love really kill?” Set against a gritty urban backdrop, the trailer teases a layered story where four people end up dead, and one man might be the link to them all.

The story revolves around Daniel Gary, a journalist obsessed with finding the truth behind this unsettling case. As he digs deeper, he uncovers twisted connections involving class divisions, broken homes, and emotional manipulation. Told in a gripping documentary format, the series uses raw footage, interviews, and realistic visuals to immerse viewers in the disturbing world of its characters.

Watch the official trailer here:

Cast and Crew of Black, White & Gray – Love Kills

The series stars Mayur More, widely recognized for his role in Kota Factory, stepping into a much darker and layered character. Joining him is Tigmanshu Dhulia, who brings gravitas to the role of a seasoned investigator. The cast includes Palak Jaiswal, Deven Bhojani, Edward Sonnenblick, Hakkim Shahjahan, Anant Jog and Kamlesh Sawant.

Directed by Pushkar Sunil Mahabal and produced by Swaroop Sampat and Hemal A. Thakkar, the show promises a haunting experience that explores the gray areas of morality and relationships.

