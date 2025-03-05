Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, and more send heartfelt birthday wishes to Rhea Kapoor; see INSIDE glimpses from celebration

Today, March 5, 2025, marks the birthday of producer and stylist Rhea Kapoor. On this special occasion, she received a lot of love from her family members and friends. Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and more sent her heartfelt wishes. Some inside pictures from Rhea’s midnight celebration also surfaced on the internet.

Sonam Kapoor took to Instagram and shared a reel containing memorable moments with her sister Rhea Kapoor. In the caption, she wrote, “Happy Birthday to my sister, my built-in bestie, and the only person who can boss me around (sometimes)! Work hard, play harder—it’s the theme of our life! You better work, bch! Love you, Rhee Bee!”

Advertisement

Karisma Kapoor, Zoya Akhtar, Maheep Kapoor, and more wished Rhea in the comments section.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who has collaborated with Rhea on different movies, shared a happy picture of the birthday girl. The actress captioned it, “The only expression when we are together… Broooo Happy birthday producer @rheakapoor. I love you.”

Birthday wishes for Rhea Kapoor:

Arjun Kapoor offered a peek into Rhea’s midnight birthday celebration. He posted a picture of the chocolate cake with “Happy Birthday Rhea” written on it. The Singham Again actor exclaimed, “Omg riyu its ur birthday!!!” Designer Arpita Mehta shared another photo from the party in which Rhea was seen blowing the candles on the cake. Karan Boolani and Sonam Kapoor were seen clapping for her.

Advertisement

Rhea Kapoor’s husband Karan Boolani shared a romantic post. He said, “Happy happy birthday to the love of my life. You build worlds, you challenge the ordinary and you make my life way more glamorous and fulfilling by just being in it. Love you more than lemon loves petites.”

Anil Kapoor penned a heartwarming note on his daughter’s birthday. Expressing his pride in Rhea, he called her “the number one creative female producer of the Indian film industry” and “the top stylist of our country.” He added, “You make our home brighter, our conversations wittier, and our hearts fuller. Keep shining, Boss Woman! Love you always!”

For the uninitiated, Rhea Kapoor has produced movies like Crew, Khoobsurat, Veere Di Wedding, and more.