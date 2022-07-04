Koffee With Karan: Richard Gere to Aamir Khan, 9 celebrities who made solo appearances on 'Koffee Couch'

Koffee With Karan has been one of the most buzzing talk shows on Indian television. Celebrities across different industries have graced the controversial gossip show. After 6 seasons and 135 standalone episodes, the 7th season of Koffee With Karan will soon premiere, this time, exclusively on digital. A unique strategy was opted to hype the 7th season of the show, where Karan let out a press release on his social handles, stating that the 7th season of his show was not on the cards, before he cleared the air and confirmed that it would premiere, but only on digital.

In the 135 aired episodes, you would be surprised to know that it has been only 9 times where only one guest has graced the “Koffee Couch”. The celebrities who made solo appearances on Koffee With Karan are Richard Gere and Himesh Reshammiya in Season 2, Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn and John Abraham in Season 3, Akshay Kumar in Season 4, Priyanka Chopra and Kapil Sharma in Season 5 and Aamir Khan in Season 6.

After a whole season where more than 1 guest appeared on the controversial gossip show, Karan decided to invite solo guests too and the first one was Hollywood great Richard Gere. Richard paid his gratitude to Bollywood stars and appreciated the role of celebrities like Bipasha Basu and Shabana Azmi for creating awareness about syndromes like AIDS through various campaigns. It was succeeded by Himesh Reshammiya who too made a solo guest appearance in the second season, to promote his film Aap Ka Suroor. Shah Rukh Khan, after making a number of duet appearances, made a solo appearance in the third season of the talk show. Ajay Devgn revealed about having a good sense of humour and John Abraham reacted on being listed in a the list of World’s Sexiest Men. Akshay Kumar in the fourth season of the show ranted about how Karan’s show created headlines and controversies. Priyanka Chopra, after making it big in Hollywood, made her presence felt in the fifth season of Koffee With Karan where she confessed on judging the fashion sense of people in parties. Kapil Sharma made his appearance in what was the shortest episode in Koffee history. The last solo appearance was by Aamir Khan, who shared an interesting anecdote about his phone call with Amitabh Bachchan.

Season 7 of Koffee With Karan premieres on the 7th of July, 2022. The first episode will be graced by Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan. Other guests include Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt and more. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on Koffee With Karan.

