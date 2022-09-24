Navya Nanda's podcast with mom Shweta and grandmom Jaya gets Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday's love
First episode of Navya Nanda's podcast goes live on a reputed podcast network.
Navya Naveli Nanda is the daughter of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda. Although she hasn't really entered showbiz, the star kid is causing ripples on social media with her newest venture. Navya has not followed the footsteps of her grandparents by debuting in the film world. Instead, just like her father Nikhil Nanda, she has embarked on an entrepreneurial journey with her very own podcast, 'What The Hell Navya'.
Navya has collaborated with India's biggest podcast platform, Indus Vox Media, for her own podcast show, 'What The Hell Navya'. The podcast series will have Navya conversing with some very special guests and it is expected to be raw, real, witty, and deeply personal. The first episode of Navya's podcast titled 'Round Of Introductions' went live today and her mother Shweta Bachchan and grandmother Jaya Bachchan were the first guests. The reel that Navya shared from her Instagram account had her goof around with the two ladies she has always looked up to. She got unanimous support from her star friends Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday, who shared the link of her podcast, in their Instagram stories.
Apart from her very own podcast network, Navya has also been inclined to serve women. She runs an online healthcare platform for women, named Aara Health. Her firm aims to bridge India's healthcare gender gap by building a secure virtual healthcare platform for women. She founded the firm and now there are other 3 co-founders of the company too, namely Ahilya Mehta, Mallika Sahney, and Pragya Saboo.
