Parents-to-be Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh walk hand-in-hand as they step out of London cafe; WATCH unseen video

Bollywood's hottest couple and soon-to-be parents, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, recently flew off to London. Fans were left guessing about the purpose of their visit, and now we've come across a viral video of DP and Ranveer enjoying their vacation in London.

Mommy-to-be Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh out and about in London

Looks like soon-to-be parents are enjoying some quality time in London, and why not? A video featuring pregnant Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh from London is circulating on social media. In the viral video, Deepika and Ranveer can be seen stepping out of a cafe. Ranveer, being the caring husband, holds his wife's hand as they exit.

Deepika looked adorable and comfortable in a black cardigan paired with denim jeans, sunglasses, and sneakers. Meanwhile, Singh looked stylish in a black and white printed shirt teamed with black pants and cool shades.

Have a look at the viral video here:

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padkuone jet off to London

Early on the morning of June 20, 2024, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were seen at the airport, departing for London. A video capturing their departure soon appeared on social media.

Ranveer's gesture, as the ever-attentive husband, truly touched our hearts. He stepped out first to open the car door for Deepika, helping her exit safely, and then held her hand as they made their way to the check-in gate.

Have a look at the video here:

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone on the work front

Ranveer Singh's most recent appearance was in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, alongside Alia Bhatt.

Next, he is gearing up for Farhan Akhtar's eagerly awaited Don 3, which is currently in production. Fans are excitedly anticipating updates about the film, where Kiara Advani will star as the female lead opposite Singh.

Deepika Padukone's upcoming project is Kalki 2898 AD, where she will star alongside Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani. This film is being directed by the renowned filmmaker Nag Ashwin.

Additionally, she is set to appear in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, which boasts an ensemble cast including Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor.

