PHOTOS: 6 Celebrity Spottings Of The Day; Arjun Kapoor attends Mere Husband Ki Biwi trailer launch, Aamir Khan, Ali Fazal snapped at sporting event

Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, and Bhumi Pednekar attended the trailer launch of the film Mere Husband Ki Biwi. Aamir Khan, Ali Fazal, and Richa Chadha were spotted at a sporting event. Vicky Kaushal was spotted promoting his movie Chhaava at an education institute. Take a look at some of the big celebrity spotting of February 1, 2025.

1. Arjun Kapoor and others at trailer launch of Mere Husband Ki Biwi

After the success of Singham Again, Arjun Kapoor is returning to big screens with Mere Husband Ki Biwi. On February 1, 2025, the makers launched the trailer of the upcoming film at a special event. While Arjun looked dapper on the special night, he was joined by his co-stars Rakul Preet Singh and Bhumi Pednekar who looked stylish in color-coordinated attires.

2. Aamir Khan, Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha at World Pickleball League

Aamir Khan and Ali Fazal spent the day sweating it out at the World Pickleball League. The actors decided to test their stamina and enjoyed the sporting event. Soon after, they joined for a quick photo session together. Ali’s wife, actress Richa Chadha also arrived all dressed up in a colorful outfit.

3. Vicky Kaushal spotted at St. Xavier’s College

Vicky Kaushal is currently busy promoting his upcoming film, Chhaava. For that, the actor reached an educational institute looking dashing as always. He turned up wearing a plain black t-shirt which he paired with black denim pants. Kaushal rounded up his look with a green jacked, chunky boots and stylish eyewear.

4. Varun Dhawan papped at Mumbai airport departure

Varun Dhawan has joined the cast of Border 2. This is probably why the actor has changed his look and has been spotted sporting a mustache, much to everyone's surprise. Recently, he was papped at Mumbai airport, flying to an undisclosed location.

5. Abhishek Bachchan attends special event

Abhishek Bachchan arrived at an event that celebrate 50 years of his father, Amitabh Bachchan’s film Deewaar. For the special night, Junior Bachchan sported a white shirt with blue denim pants and a pair of sneakers.

6. Nushrratt Bharuccha made heads turn at airport

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actress Nushrratt Bharuccha was spotted at Mumbai airport on February 1, 2025. For ease of travel, she wore a plain white t-shirt and layered it up with a warm jacket. The diva paired them with blue pants and sneakers.

