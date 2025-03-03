POLL RESULT: Fans pick their favorite performance of mom-to-be Kiara Advani; can you guess?

Kiara Advani is one of the most popular actresses in Bollywood. She has impressed the viewers with her work in various movies over the years. Pinkvilla recently conducted a poll to allow the fans to choose their favorite performance of the mom-to-be. They have now selected their winner. Read on to know the results of the poll.

The poll to determine the fan-favorite Kiara Advani performance was conducted on February 28, 2025. Readers were asked to select between five options: Katha in Satyaprem Ki Katha, Naina in Jugjugg Jeeyo, Reet in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Dimple in Shershaah, and Sakshi in M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story.

The voting was open for two days. According to the votes, the fans loved Kiara’s performance in Satyaprem Ki Katha the most. It secured 40.91% of the votes, followed by Shershaah, which got 36.36% of the votes. Jugjugg Jeeyo ended up in third position with 13.64% of the votes.

Results of the poll for the fan-favorite Kiara Advani performance:

Satyaprem Ki Katha is a romantic drama that was released in 2023. Kiara Advani shared the screen with Kartik Aaryan in the movie. It was directed by Sameer Vidwans. Kiara portrayed the role of Katha, who was going through a traumatic experience. She learned to love once again with the help of Sattu. Apart from the audience’s love, Kiara received a lot of appreciation from the critics for her acting.

Meanwhile, Kiara Advani will be seen in the upcoming movie War 2. It is the next installment in the Spy Universe created by Yash Raj Films. Hrithik Roshan returns as Kabir and Jr. NTR also has a pivotal role. Kiara will also be gearing up to start the shoot of Don 3 with Ranveer Singh. On the personal front, she is expecting her first child with husband Sidharth Malhotra.