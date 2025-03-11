Chamak-The Conclusion on OTT: When and where to watch Paramvir Cheema and Isha Talwar’s musical thriller

The viewers have been eagerly waiting for the release of the next season of Rohit Jugra’s web series Chamak. Well, their wait is finally over as the makers have decided to release the show on a popular streaming platform, in the first week of April 2025. If you’re also excited to know when and where Chamak-The Conclusion, starring Paramvir Cheema, Isha Talwar and others, will stream online, then read on!

When and where to watch Chamak-The Conclusion

Chamak-The Conclusion is the final part of the popular musical thriller, Chamak. Recently, the makers announced that the new season of the web series will air on Sony LIV from April 4, 2025.

Sharing the trailer on social media, the team revealed in the captions, “One artist killed on stage, another returns for revenge! Watch the musical thriller, Chamak - The Conclusion streaming from 4th April, only on Sony LIV.”

Plot of Chamak-The Conclusion

The trailer of Chamak-The Conclusion was dropped on March 10, 2025, giving the audience a sneak peek of what they can expect from the upcoming part of the web series, which started back in December 2023. The audiences were able to see a rapper returning to Punjab from Canada after escaping prison time.

In the final showdown, the battle for Teeja Sur reaches its peak. Kaala uncovers the truth behind his father’s death and sets out on a journey to seek revenge against Pratap Deol and Guru Deol. This time, the stakes are high but will Kaala succeed in reclaiming his family’s honor? The new trailer for the show was released on YouTube with the caption, “One artist killed on stage, another returns for revenge.”

Cast and crew of Chamak-The Conclusion

Helmed by Rohit Jugra, Chamak-The Conclusion stars Paramvir Singh Cheema as Kaala. He is joined by an impressive cast of Manoj Pahwa, Mohit Malik, Isha Talwar, Mukesh Chhabra, Prince Kanwaljit Singh, Suvinder Pal, and Akasa Singh. Moreover, Gippy Grewal will also make a special appearance as Kaala's late father. For the unknown, the musical thriller first premiered on December 7, 2023. It is bankrolled by Geetanjali Mehelwa Chauhan, Rohit Jugraj, and Sumeet Dubey.

