Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan name their baby boy Fatehsinh; its powerful meaning will make you fall in love even more

Actor Sagarika Ghatge and former Indian cricketer Zaheer Khan have officially stepped into a new chapter of their lives—parenthood. The couple announced the arrival of their baby boy with an adorable black and white post on social media, expressing their joy and gratitude. Fans are curious about the meaning of the baby's name. Read on to know.

Advertisement

The first image shows Zaheer gently cradling their newborn while Sagarika leans close in a heartfelt moment. The second photo captures the emotional bond between the couple and their son as they hold onto his tiny hand. Sharing the images with fans and well-wishers, they wrote, “With love, gratitude and divine blessings we welcome our precious little baby boy.”

While the couple didn’t reveal much initially, it was the baby’s name that truly caught everyone’s attention once mentioned—Fatehsinh Khan. A powerful and unique name, Fatehsinh is a blend of two meaningful words as per Hindustan Times. Fateh translates to “victory” and Sinh (a variant of Singh) means “lion.” Put together, the name can be interpreted as “victorious lion”—a name that speaks of strength, courage and success.

The announcement was met with overwhelming love and congratulatory messages. Close friends and fellow celebrities quickly filled the comments section with wishes. Athiya Shetty, who also recently embraced motherhood with cricketer KL Rahul, dropped a heart and angel emoji. Huma Qureshi and Angad Bedi also joined the celebration with warm messages for the new parents.

Advertisement

Sagarika and Zaheer tied the knot back in November 2017 and have kept their relationship relatively low-key over the years. However, the love between them has always been evident. In a past interview with Hauterrfly, Sagarika shared how deeply Zaheer has impacted her life, calling him her “safe space” and crediting him for grounding her. “I wish I’d met him a little earlier, I would have been married young,” she had said.

Now, as they step into this beautiful new phase together, fans across the country are sending their love to the proud parents and their little one.