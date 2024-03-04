9 best Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor movies you must watch

Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor, a dynamic on-screen duo in Bollywood, have left an indelible mark with their mesmerizing chemistry and memorable performances. Known for their exceptional bond, Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor's movies emerged as big hits on the silver screen and continue to captivate audiences.

From the entertaining comedy Judwaa to the heartwarming family drama Biwi No.1 and the romantic comedy Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge, Salman Khan, and Karisma Kapoor, movies have carved a niche as one of Bollywood's most beloved on-screen couples.

9 best Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor movies:

Biwi No. 1 (1999)

Cast: Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Sushmita Sen, Saif Ali Khan, Tabu

Director: David Dhawan

IMDB Rating: 5.7/10

Movie Genre: Comedy, Romance

Release year: 1999

Where to watch: Disney Hotstar

Biwi No.1, starring Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor, is a delightful Bollywood film that weaves a comedic tale around love, fidelity, and misunderstandings. Released in 1999, the movie explores the dynamics of a married couple's relationship when the husband, played by Salman Khan, gets entangled in a web of confusion. Karisma Kapoor adds charm and humor to the storyline, making Biwi No.1 a classic entertainer that has left a lasting mark on the hearts of Bollywood fans.

Advertisement

Judwaa (1997)

Cast: Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor

Director: David Dhawan

IMDB Rating: 6.1/10

Movie Genre: Comedy, Action

Release year: 1997

Where to watch: Prime Video

Judwaa, a Bollywood classic starring Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor, is a delightful comedy released in 1997. Directed by David Dhawan, the film follows the misadventures of twins separated at birth, played by Salman Khan in a double role. Filled with laughter, romance, and catchy tunes, the movie showcases Salman's comedic timing and the chemistry between the lead pair. Judwaa remains a beloved film, celebrated for its entertaining plot and lively performances, making it a cherished part of Bollywood's cinematic legacy.

Andaz Apna Apna (1994)

Cast: Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Raveena Tandon, Paresh Rawal, Juhi Chawla

Director: Rajkumar Santoshi

IMDB Rating: 8/10

Movie Genre: Comedy

Release year: 1994

Where to watch: YouTube

Andaz Apna Apna, a timeless Bollywood gem, features the iconic duo Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor in a comic caper released in 1994. Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, the film is a laughter riot, showcasing the misadventures of two friends competing for the affection of a wealthy heiress. Salman's and Karisma's on-screen chemistry, paired with memorable dialogues, make Andaz Apna Apna a beloved classic that continues to tickle the funny bone of audiences, marking its place as a cult favorite in Indian cinema.

Jeet (1996)

Cast: Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Sunny Deol, Tabu, Amrish Puri, Alok Nath

Director: Raj Kanwar

IMDB Rating: 5.8/10

Movie Genre: Action, Romance

Release year: 1996

Where to watch: Prime Video

Jeet, a Bollywood hit featuring Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor, tells a tale of love, sacrifice, and redemption. Released in 1996 and directed by Raj Kanwar, the film revolves around a love triangle entangled in family conflicts. Salman and Karisma's on-screen chemistry adds emotional depth to the narrative. Filled with action, drama, and soulful music, Jeet is a classic that resonates with audiences, showcasing the enduring charm of the lead pair in the realm of Hindi cinema.

Advertisement

Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge (2000)

Cast: Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Paresh Rawal, Om Puri, Farida Jalal

Director: David Dhawan

IMDB Rating: 5.1/10

Movie Genre: Comedy Romance

Release year: 2000

Where to watch: Disney Hotstar

Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge, a Bollywood romantic comedy starring Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor, is a lighthearted tale released in 2000. Directed by David Dhawan, the film follows the hilarious misadventures of a man caught in a web of misunderstandings as he attempts to marry his beloved. Salman and Karisma's playful chemistry, combined with the film's comic timing, make Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge an entertaining watch that adds a touch of humor to the journey of love and matrimony.

Hum Saath-Saath Hain (1999)

Cast: Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Tabu, Mohnish Bahl, Neelam Kothari, Alok Nath

Director: Suraj Barjatya

IMDB Rating: 6.3/10

Movie Genre: Romance, Comedy

Release year: 1996

Where to watch: Zee5

Hum Saath-Saath Hain, a heartwarming family drama, stars Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor in pivotal roles. Released in 1999 and directed by Sooraj Barjatya, the film beautifully portrays the bonds of love and unity within an extended family. Salman and Karisma's performances add emotional depth to the narrative. Filled with traditional values, melodic music, and memorable moments, Hum Saath-Saath Hain continues to be cherished as a classic that celebrates the essence of familial relationships in Indian cinema.

Chal Mere Bhai (2000)

Cast: Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Dalip Tahil, Nagma, Sushma Seth, Sonali Bendre, Twinkle Khanna

Director: David Dhawan

IMDB Rating: 4.7/10

Movie Genre: Comedy, Romance

Release year: 2000

Where to watch: Prime Video

Chal Mere Bhai, a Bollywood comedy-drama featuring Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor, is a delightful film released in 2000. Directed by David Dhawan, the story revolves around the bond between two estranged siblings who find themselves entangled in hilarious situations. Salman and Karisma's on-screen camaraderie and impeccable comic timing make Chal Mere Bhai an entertaining watch. Filled with laughter, love, and valuable life lessons, the film showcases the actors' versatility and is remembered fondly by fans of Hindi cinema.

Advertisement

Jaagruti (1992)

Cast: Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Shiva Rindani, Satyajeet Puri

Director: Suresh Krishna

IMDB Rating: 4.7/10

Movie Genre: Action, Musical

Release year: 1992

Where to watch: Zee5

Jaagruti, a Bollywood action-drama featuring Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor, unfolds as a tale of redemption and justice. Released in 1992 and directed by Suresh Krishna, the film follows the journey of a man seeking retribution against injustice. Salman and Karisma's performances add intensity to the storyline. Filled with action sequences and emotional depth, Jaagruti showcases the actors in a different light, providing audiences with an engaging cinematic experience that resonates with themes of courage and righteousness.

Advertisement

Nischaiy (1992)

Cast: Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Vinod Khanna, Roopa Ganguly, Reema Lagoo

Director: Esmayeel Shroff

IMDB Rating: 4.3/10

Movie Genre: Action, Romance

Release year: 1992

Where to watch: YouTube

Nischaiy, a Bollywood crime drama starring Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor, offers a gripping narrative released in 1992. Directed by Esmayeel Shroff, the film explores the complexities of duty, morality, and love. Salman and Karisma's compelling performances bring depth to the characters, making Nischaiy an engaging watch. Filled with suspense, emotions, and a powerful storyline, the film showcases the actors' versatility and is remembered for its impactful portrayal of moral dilemmas and the pursuit of justice.

In conclusion, Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor's movies showcase their journey as an on-screen pair, and that has been nothing short of magical. Their chemistry transcends the screen, leaving an everlasting impact on Bollywood enthusiasts. From laughter-inducing comedies to heartfelt family dramas, their movies have become cherished classics, etching a special place in the hearts of fans.