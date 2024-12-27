‘Beautiful soul’ Salman Khan receives the most heartfelt wish from Iulia Vantur; don’t miss his UNSEEN PIC with niece Ayat

Salman Khan has turned a year older today (December 27, 2024). The superstar celebrated his 59th birthday bash with his close ones last night and some inside glimpses from the intimate party went viral on social media. On the occasion, the Sikandar actor received most loving wish from his close friend Iulia Vantur and our hearts are bursting with joy as she called him a "beautiful soul". Bonus is Salman's unseen picture with niece Ayat.

On Friday, Iulia Vantur dropped a throwback photo of Salman Khan on Instagram and wished him a happy birthday. Iulia also showered love on the birthday girl, Ayat. In the picture, Salman can be seen carrying his cute niece on lap with his arm wrapped around her.

The superstar is sporting a maroon tee with grey bottomwear. Ayat is holding his iconic bracelet while facing the camera. Salman is flashing his smile at the moment as he gazes the cute munchkin.

"Happy birthday to these 2 beautiful souls #Ayat & @beingsalmankhan May u both be blessed with the most beautiful gifts in the world," Iulia wrote in the caption. For the uninitiated, Salman Khan shares his birthday with niece Ayat Sharma.

Check out her post here:

Iulia Vantur also reshared some posts on her Instagram story. One of them shows a fan-made video of Salman Khan's journey over the years on his birthday. The second one, originally posted by singer Mika Singh, features a group picture that has Salman and Iulia posing with their close friends. It also has actor-couple Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal.

Don't miss the screenshots of those Instagram stories here:

A few hours ago, music composer Sajid Khan of Sajid-Wajid duo posted a video of Salman Khan's birthday celebration on Instagram. Salman cut his birthday cake with his niece Ayat. His sister Arpita Khan Sharma and brother-in-law Aayush Sharma were also present. The clip showed Aayush carrying his daughter Ayat in his arms during the birthday celebration.

On the work front, Salman Khan is gearing up for his highly-anticipated film, Sikandar. Directed by AR Murugadoss, the actioner will be released on Eid 2025. The teaser of Sikandar, which was scheduled to be unveiled on Salman's birthday, was recently postponed.

