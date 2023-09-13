Sanya Malhotra REVEALS similarities between Jawan’s Shah Rukh Khan and Dangal’s Aamir Khan

Sanya Malhotra is currently riding high in the success of her latest film Jawan starring Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara in the lead roles. Directed by Atlee, the film hit the silver screen on September 7, this year and has been performing exceptionally well at the Box Office. The actress who made her debut in Bollywood with the film Dangal alongside Aamir Khan where she played the role of his younger daughter Babita, recently revealed the similarities between the two superstars, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan, since she is one of the lucky young actors to have gotten the opportunity to work with the both of them.

Sanya Malhotra points out the similarities between Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan

During a recent interaction with Bollywood Hungama, Sanya Malhotra was asked about the similarities between her Jawan co-star Shah Rukh Khan, and Dangal co-star Aamir Khan, to which the actress pointed out that it’s their “passion” for their work. She said, “Their passion for what they are doing. I think they love acting, they love filmmaking and they both have been entertaining us for so long. I mean how do they consistently make such good films? That has been a constant thing.”

Sanya Malhotra reveals about the list of actors she wants to work with

During an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Sanya Malhotra was asked about the actors she wants to work with in the future. Responding to the question the actress shared her “long” list of actors with whom she looks forward to work with. She said, “There are so many. The list is long. "I want to work with Tabu, Shahid Kapoor in a dance film hopefully. I want to work with Vicky Kaushal again because I think he is a brilliant actor and I would want to act with him again. Rajkummar Rao again, already done a film with him. But I wish and I hope and I pray I get to work with Raj again because we all know how good he is. Aur kaun, aur kaun, aur kaun (Who else, who else, who else)? The list is long.”

Apart from Sanya Malhotra, Shah Rukh Khan’s powerful girl gang in Jawan also includes Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, and Aaliyah Qureishi.

