EXCLUSIVE: Sanya Malhotra calls working with Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan 'dream come true'; 'Kisi cheez ko...'

Sanya Malhotra made her debut in the film industry with the sports drama Dangal alongside Aamir Khan in 2016. Since then, she has garnered love and appreciation for her performances in movies like Badhaai Ho, Ludo, and more. Her most recent film, Jawan, in which she stars alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara, was released on September 7. The movie has been performing exceptionally well at the box office, and Sanya's character, a key member of Shah Rukh Khan's powerful girl gang with an emotional storyline, has received great appreciation. Recently, the actress opened up on how working with SRK has been her dream.

Sanya Malhotra reveals working with Shah Rukh Khan is a 'dream come true' for her

During an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, when Sanya was asked, “How was it working with Shah Rukh Khan?” Reacting to the same, the actress expressed her excitement and revealed that it was like a “dream come true” for her to work with King Khan. She said, “Insane in capital letters, exclamation point, many of them into hundred. It feels like a dream come true. Somebody asked me at the music launch in Chennai, ‘How was it? How do you describe this feeling of being a part of Jawan?’ and I could only think of his dialogue which is ‘Kisi cheez ko dil se chaho toh poori kainaat usse milane mein lag jaati hai (When you wholeheartedly desire something, the entire universe conspires to make it happen),’ it’s so true for me and my situation here because, I always, always wanted to work with him. How? Aur wo kaisa hoga ye kabhi nai socha tha, aur itna acha hoga wo bhi nai socha tha (I had never thought about how it would be, and I had never imagined it would be this good), but I think I’m extremely blessed.”

Sanya Malhotra recalls how Shah Rukh Khan helped her with a scene

The Dangal actress was also asked, “What is it that you learned from him through the shooting journey?” Answering the question, Sanya revealed how Shah Rukh Khan helped her with a scene. She shared, “He is Shah Rukh Khan for a reason.”

The actress continued, “So many things, so many things. He is an institution. Just being around him, you can learn so many things, not just acting and just how he conducts himself around people, he is a true superstar and he is what he is for a reason you know. I’m an overthinker and this was such a new space for me as an actor. This is actually I’ve not spoken about it to anyone jo abhi ekdum se yaad aaya mujhe (Which just suddenly came to my mind). There was a scene that we were shooting and I was very confused because it was such a new world for me as an actor and I also look for these opportunities jahan mein apne comfort zone se niklu. So, he helped me a lot with that particular scene, you know and I was in awe and I was like of course like it’s Shah Rukh Khan who is guiding me through it and he’s like yaa maybe you can try this, he gave me options ki ‘aise nai bolde, aise nai aise kar dete hai, aur aise nai yahan dekh lena’ (Do it like this, do it like that, and not like this, look here like this) and when I did it the way he had told me to do it, I was like, oh my God he is Shah Rukh Khan for a reason right.”

Malhotra further added, “So every time I used to do anything, I used to take his suggestions. So wo bohut acha tha matlab mere liye isse badi opportunity aur itna isse acha aur kya hi ho sakta tha (It was really good, I mean, for me, there couldn't have been a bigger opportunity, and what could have been better than this) when I can just sit and ask him questions about acting, his career and any tips that he would like to give.”

Jawan also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, and Riddhi Dogra in key roles. Deepika Padukone also makes a special appearance in the Shah Rukh Khan starrer, directed and written by Atlee.

