“Secret Superstar was a turning point in my life & playing Sai is the next big inflection point" - Raj Arjun

MX Original Series Sabka Sai is based on the life and deeds of revered Sufi saint, Sai Baba who has touched the lives of many followers. The series is a narration about the life journey, works and anecdotes by Sai Baba who has devoted all his life towards the welfare of humanity. The trailer of the show gives a peek into his life and anecdotes that range from his opinions on unity of different religions to the resentments faced by the people who chose to believe in science over his miracles, and his support towards India's freedom heroes.

A biographical narrative about Sai Baba and his liberal beliefs, ‘Sabka Sai’ beautifully captures the journey of Shirdi Sai Baba right from his infanthood to his teenage identity struggles and establishing himself as the ‘Saint from Shirdi’. The show also emphasises on the ahead of his times view he had on widow remarriage and his acceptance of inter-religious marriages which were met with dissent by many. It also unfolds the layers of historical events like the Indian freedom struggle and epidemics like the Plague.



Famed TV actor Raj Arjun will be seen in and as Sai Baba. On his portrayal of the eminent spiritual leader, Raj Arjun says “Secret Superstar was the big turning point in my life and playing Sai is the next big inflection point for me. Playing Sai Baba on screen was not a small decision for me. I was offered the role for Sai Baba earlier as well for different shows but I always declined as I felt I wasn’t ready for it. As an actor, I have portrayed many characters on screen but portraying Sai Baba’s character has given me so much love from people on the set and my co-stars and finally, I hope I will achieve that on-screen love from the masses that I am craving for”.

‘Sabka Sai’ is one of the most awaited web shows amongst the followers of Sai Baba and the 10-episode mythological series is directed by AjitBhairavkar. The Shirdi-born director says, “In this series, we have tried to portray Sai Baba as more human as compared to the God he is now worshipped as, along with the real life challenges he faced.” Ajit believes that it is mainly Shirdi Sai Baba’s progressive thoughts, his compassion and all the lesser-known stories that bring this whole narrative alive. Further, it will also attempt to decode the phenomenon about his huge following from people of all faiths.



Through the lives of vivid characters and their own struggles, ‘Sabka Sai’ truly projects the deep-rooted and philanthropic ideas of Sai. The series also stars Gulki Joshi, Mohammad Samad, Aakash Sinha, Manoj Kolhatkar, Rohit Phalke, AsheeshKapur and Devika Daftardar in key roles. The series is also dubbed in Tamil and Telugu languages as well, and will stream for FREE, starting 26th August only on MX Player.