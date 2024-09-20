Section 36 director recalls telling Vikrant Massey; 'If you are Prem, then there's nothing like it'

Actor Vikrant Massey, who worked as a supporting artist in movies like Dil Dhadakne Do, Lootera, and Half Girlfriend, bagged his first lead role in Konkona Sen Sharma's 2017 film, A Death in the Gunj. Vikrant's breakthrough role came in Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 2023 movie, 12th Fail. He was last seen in Netflix's series Section 36 this month where he played a serial killer, Prem Singh. Director Aditya Nimbalkar, who helmed Section 36, recently recalled telling Vikrant Massey that if he is Prem, then there's nothing like it.

During a new interview with India Today, director Aditya Nimbalkar expressed that he had no doubts about Vikrant Massey's capability to perform a negative role in Section 36. Reminiscing about the time when the debutante filmmaker read the script, the director shared that he was floored and agreed to do the film if Vikrant played Prem's role.

"There was never any doubt about Vikrant's capability as an actor. I could see that he would bring something new that he had never done before. Also, where's the fun in casting those actors who are already known for playing such characters?" Aditya asked. The director added that they both took it as a challenge and it worked out well.

Talking about how he came on board on a project that Maddock Films and Vikrant were in talks about, Aditya shared that the Section 36 actor read the script before him. The director added that the 12th Fail star was quite interested in playing Prem's role. Vikrant and the production house were looking for a director and Aditya's agency recommended his name to them.

Section 36 director recalled knowing Vikrant through common friends for years and revealed that the actor jumped when he heard Aditya's name on the list.

Section 36- Inspired by True Events was premiered on Netflix on September 13. The series also starred Deepak Dobariyal as the second lead. Deepak was cast as a cop, Ram Charan Pandey in it. The series follows a fictional tale of a slum in Section 36 where many children go missing and the police officer has a face-off with the serial killer during the investigation.

