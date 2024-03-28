8 Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone movies for your entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone movies are a must-watch if you are a true lover of entertainment. They did several super hit movies that broke the box office records. From Chennai Express to Jawan, Shah Rukh and Deepika’s on-screen chemistry is hard to miss. Pinkvilla has listed all Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone movies that can be enjoyed on leading OTT platforms.

Here is the list of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone movies to binge-watch anytime

1. Om Shanti Om

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Rampal, Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan

Farah Khan IMDB Rating: 6.7/10

6.7/10 Movie Genre: Action, Comedy, Drama

Action, Comedy, Drama Release year: 2007

2007 Where to watch: Netflix

With Om Shanti Om, Deepika Padukone made her Bollywood debut alongside Shah Rukh Khan. The film tells the story of Om Prakash Makhija, a young man who lives with his widowed mother, Bela Makhija, and his friend, Pappu Master, in a small chawl in Mumbai. Om is an extra in Hindi films and is in love with Shantipriya, a popular film actress. He often expresses his love for her in front of her film poster and dreams of meeting her.

2. Chennai Express

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan , Deepika Padukone , Priyamani, Yogi Babu, Nikitin Dheer, Sathyaraj, Rakesh Kukreti, Kamini Kaushal, Besant Ravi, Delhi Ganesh

Rohit Shetty IMDB Rating: 6.1/10

6.1/10 Movie Genre: Action, Comedy, Drama

Action, Comedy, Drama Release year: 2013

2013 Where to watch: YouTube

Chennai Express is one of the most acclaimed Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone movies of all time. In this Rohit Shetty directorial, Rahul (SRK), a young man, travels to Rameshwaram to immerse his late grandfather's ashes. However, when he assists Meena (Deepika), a runaway bride, in boarding a train, he faces the wrath of her criminal family.

3. Happy New Year

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Malaika Arora, Anupam Kher, Anurag Kashyap, Jackie Shroff, Boman Irani, Sonu Sood, Prabhu Deva, Kiku Sharda, Vishal Dadlani, Dino Morea, Sajid Khan, Vivaan Shah, Mohan Kapur

Farah Khan IMDB Rating: 5/10

5/10 Movie Genre: Action, Comedy, Crime

Action, Comedy, Crime Release year: 2014

2014 Where to watch: Netflix

Happy New Year combines comedy, action, and dance, with an underlying theme of friendship and unity. It showcases the characters' growth, their motivations, and their determination to overcome obstacles as they work together to achieve their goals.

4. Pathaan

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia, Ashutosh Rana, Viraf Patel

Siddharth Anand IMDB Rating: 5.8/10

5.8/10 Movie Genre: Action, Thriller, Adventure

Action, Thriller, Adventure Release year: 2023

2023 Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

The Pathaan movie revolves around the story of a passionate, competent, and skilled agent named Pathaan, played by Shah Rukh Khan. Pathan worked for RAW but decided to separate his paths for certain reasons. The story is set at a time when India revoked its Article 370 which gave the territory of Jammu & Kashmir a special status. The story also includes Rubina Mohsin, played by Deepika Padukone. Rubina is an ex-ISI agent who shares a complicated love history with Pathaan and is even used by Jim to capture Pathaan. It is considered one of the best Deepika and SRK movies.

5. Jawan

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Sanjay Dutt, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Yogi Babu, Sunil Grover, Mukesh Chhabra, Riddhi Dogra

Atlee IMDB Rating: 7/10

7/10 Movie Genre: Action, Thriller

Action, Thriller Release year: 2023

2023 Where to watch: Netflix

Jawan is produced by Gauri Khan. Here Shahrukh Khan plays a dual role, and his characters are motivated by a personal grudge to right the wrongs in society and fulfill a long-term promise. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan in a dual role as father and son doppelgängers who team up to rectify corruption in Indian society. Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone (billed as a special appearance), Priyamani and Sanya Malhotra co-star.

6. Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Dimple Kapadia

Ayan Mukerji IMDB Rating: 5.6/10

5.6/10 Movie Genre: Action, Fantasy, Adventure

Action, Fantasy, Adventure Release year: 2022

2022 Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Deepika Padukone played the role of Ranbir Kapoor's mother Amrita while SRK played renowned scientist, Mohan Bhargav. Brahmastra is a fantasy Indian film, which revolves around the story of Shiva (Ranbir Kapoor). The film centers around Shiva and his encounter with the world of mystic weapons, called Astras. Shiva is a DJ who grows up as an orphan in Mumbai. Shiva lives his life to the fullest with other orphan kids. But his life gets changed completely in the Durga Pooja where he meets the love of his life, Isha Chatterjee (Alia Bhatt), who is an NRI from London.

7. Zero

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma, Karisma Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Sridevi, Juhi Chawla, Abhay Deol

Aanand. L. Rai IMDB Rating: 5.2/10

5.2/10 Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance

Comedy, Drama, Romance Release year: 2018

2018 Where to watch: Netflix

Zero is a Bollywood romantic drama film that follows the story of Bauua Singh, a young man from Meerut who has a short stature and struggles to find a suitable marriage partner. Despite using matrimonial agencies, Bauua has had little luck in finding his companion. However, fate intervenes, and he eventually finds love in the most unexpected way.

8. Billu

Cast: Irrfan Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Lara Dutta, Om Puri, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Rajpal Yadav

Priyadarshan IMDB Rating: 6.4/10

6.4/10 Movie Genre: Comedy, Thriller

Comedy, Thriller Release year: 2009

2009 Where to watch: Netflix

Shah Rukh Khan played the role of Sahir Khan while Deepika appeared in the song Love Mera Hit Hit. In the film, a barber named Billu (Irrfan Khan) and his wife (Lara Dutta) are struggling to make ends meet when a famous movie star, Sahir Khan (Shahrukh Khan), comes to their village to make a film. When Billu's children lie to their friends, saying that their father is friends with the star, word travels and everyone wants to meet Billu's famous childhood friend. After businessman Daamchand (Om Puri) demands to meet the star, and Billu fails to set up a meeting, the town turns against Billu.

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone movies are some of the best that the Bollywood industry has ever seen. If you are yet to watch any of these, head to above-mentioned platforms to enjoy your favorite movies of them.

