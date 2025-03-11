Nadaaniyan: Hrithik Roshan’s mom Pinkie Roshan’s agreement with negative review of Ibrahim Ali Khan, Khushi Kapoor starrer grabs attention

Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor starrer Nadaaniyan was released earlier this week on Friday. While the rom-com has received mixed reviews from viewers on social media, Hrithik Roshan’s mother Pinkie Roshan’s agreement on a negative review of the film has taken the internet by storm.

In multiple slides shared in the post reviewing the Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor starrer Nadaaniyan, Freddy Birdy started by stating, “Two things immediately disqualify me from writing a review for Nadaaniyan. One, I am not in my twenties. And two, I have a brain. Having got that little detail out of the way, I liked the fact that we are slowly steering back to the mindless romantic comedy, full emphasis on being mindless."

The content creator pointed out how poor people have a Noida address, a beautiful Dia Mirza as their mom and are content. He further emphasized Suniel Shetty’s character wearing a black suit in the entire film and surprisingly wanting male heirs. The social media user further took a jibe at claiming the doctor was poor in the film.

“The beautiful part of Nadaaniyan is that it stays completely away from anything remotely original... I liked Ibrahim Ali Khan because you get two actors in one: the visuals of Saif Ali Khan and the voice of Sanjay Dutt... Finally, I applaud Netflix," the review further read.

On a concluding note, he drew a hilarious comparison of Nadaaniyan with “stunning work" like Sacred Games, Jamtara, Darlings and Delhi Crime, further adding a disclaimer, "Watch it at your own risk."

Reacting to it, Hrithik Roshan’s mother, Pinkie Roshan, dropped a comment on the post made by Freddy Birdy on his Instagram handle. Soon after it caught everyone’s attention, it started to make waves online as she wrote, “Totally go with this hilarious review, tho I loved Ibrahim Ali Khan."

Directed by Shauna Gautam and led by Khushi Kapoor and Ibrahim Ali Khan, the rom-com also features Suniel Shetty, Dia Mirza, Mahima Chaudhary, Jugal Hansraj, Apoorva Mukhija, Aaliyah Qureishi and Neel Dewan in the key roles.

Produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra, the film is made under the banner of Dharmatics Entertainment. It is now streaming on Netflix.