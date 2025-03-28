Shreyas Talpade's team reacts to actor being named in multi-crore chit fund scam; calls claims 'completely false, baseless'

Shreyas Talpade’s fans were shocked when the actor was named in a multi-score chit fund scam. Reports suggested that a fraud case was registered against him and 14 others in Uttar Pradesh for cheating the villagers of crores of rupees. The actor’s team now issued a statement stating that all the claims are false and baseless. Read on!

On March 28, 2025, Shreyas Talpade’s team broke silence on the actor’s alleged involvement in a chit-fund scam. Through his Instagram handle, they expressed that it’s deeply unfortunate that a person’s hard-earned reputation appears to be “vulnerable to undue tarnishment by unfounded rumors.”

“Recent reports alleging Mr. Shreyas Talpade’s involvement in fraud or misconduct are completely false, baseless, and devoid of any merit whatsoever,” the team further notes. They also divulged that just like other celebs, the Golmaal Returns actor is frequently invited to many corporate and annual events, which he attends.

But beyond such appearance, he has no such association with the company in question. “Needless to say, Mr. Talpade has no nexus whatsoever with any fraudulent or unlawful acts as are being alleged and/or circulated,” the statement reads further.

They concluded the note by urging everyone to verify facts before spreading misinformation. The team also requests that Talpade’s name be kept away from these baseless rumors. “Mr. Talpade is a law-abiding citizen who remains committed to maintaining the highest standards of integrity, honesty, and professionalism in all of his endeavors,” stated team Shreyas Talpade.

Shreyas Talpade’s team issues clarification:

According to a report by News 18, the Iqbal actor was named in an FIR related to The Loni Urban Multistate Credit and Thrift Cooperative Society Limited. Apparently, the said company allegedly defrauded residents of Mahoba district in Uttar Pradesh, promising to double their investments in a short time. It was claimed that the Bollywood actor was associated with the said organization.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shreyas Talpade was last seen in the 2025 film Emergency. He will be part of the upcoming comic-caper, Welcome To The Jungle.

