Sonam Kapoor to perform at King Charles III’s Coronation Concert in London; Deets inside

King Charles III's Coronation is only a week away, and the lineup for a concert in London has been announced. The late Queen’s eldest son succeeded his mother upon her death on September 8, 2022. Now, the Coronation will celebrate the beginning of his reign. While the Coronation Service will take place on 6 May 2023, at Westminster Abbey, the Coronation Concert will be held on 7 May 2023, at Windsor Castle. The Coronation Concert will bring together global icons for the celebration of the historic occasion, and Bollywood celebrity Sonam Kapoor will also be a part of it!

Sonam Kapoor to perform at King Charles III’s Coronation Concert in London

King Charles III's Coronation Concert will include performances from several icons from around the world, including Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor, Hollywood star Tom Cruise, Winnie The Pooh, as well as Nicole Scherzinger, the frontwoman of American girl group The Pussycat Dolls. A report in Variety stated that Sonam Kapoor will appear on stage at the Coronation Concert to "deliver a spoken word performance to introduce the Commonwealth virtual choir." Sonam Kapoor lives in London with her hubby Anand Ahuja and their baby boy Vayu.

Apart from this, Katy Perry, Lionel Richie are also on the guest list. This will mark Sonam Kapoor’s first royal appearance. Meanwhile, Tom Cruise was also a guest at Princess Diana's funeral in 1997. Pussycat Dolls lead Nicole Scherzinger attended the Queen Elizabeth’s Jubilee Pageant last year.

Meanwhile, a few days ago, Sonam Kapoor shared a series of pictures with Apple CEO Tim Cook, and her husband Anand Ahuja as they watched an IPL match together. “#TimCook and entire @apple team - we hope you've had a lovely stay here and leave encouraged and positive on Apple’s outlook in the country. We're so grateful for the care and attention you've given to creating your signature world class experience here," she wrote.

