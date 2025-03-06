Did Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma part ways over marriage plans? Know truth here

Pinkvilla recently reported that Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma have ended their relationship after dating for years. Now, new speculations have emerged regarding the possible reason behind their split. As per Siasat Daily, tensions reportedly arose between the two when Tamannaah Bhatia began feeling pressured to settle down. Allegedly, the actress, who is in her mid-30s, was eager to get married and grew increasingly impatient.

The report suggests that this led to recurring disagreements between the couple, eventually becoming a major issue in their relationship. However, Pinkvilla has not independently verified these claims.

Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Lust Stories 2 actors Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma have ended their relationship. A source revealed that despite their breakup, they continue to hold mutual respect and admiration for each other and intend to stay friends.

"Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma parted ways weeks ago as a couple, but they plan to remain good friends. Both have been busy with their respective work commitments," the source shared.

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma reportedly began dating in 2022 and later appeared together in Sujoy Ghosh’s segment of Netflix’s Lust Stories 2, which premiered in June 2023. After months of speculation, Tamannaah confirmed their relationship during an interview with Film Companion in June 2023.

Following this, Vijay Varma explained that they chose to make their relationship public because he did not want to suppress his emotions.

Speaking to Shubhankar Mishra on his YouTube channel, Varma shared that both he and Tamannaah were on the same page about not hiding their relationship. He stated that maintaining secrecy required significant effort, restricting outings and even preventing friends from taking pictures. While he did not seek public attention, he emphasized that he did not want to feel confined or suppress his feelings.

For those unaware, several reports claimed that Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma had deleted all their pictures together from Instagram following the news of their breakup.

However, this claim is inaccurate, as their photos are still visible on their respective profiles. Vijay’s Instagram also features several posts with Tamannaah, including one highlighting their stylish appearance at the Jio World Plaza opening and another—a collaborative post with Netflix India—showcasing their chemistry in a Lust Stories 2 photoshoot.