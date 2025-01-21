Ayushmann Khurrana’s sweet description of his 'ishq' with wife Tahira Kashyap on her birthday is what fairytale romance looks like; see post

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap make for one of the cutest couples in Bollywood. They often take to social media to express their love and affection for each other. On the special occasion of Tahira’s birthday, Ayushmann dropped a post that had a sweet description of his ‘ishq’ with his wife. It is an example of what fairytale romance looks like.

Today, January 21, 2025, Ayushmann Khurrana took to Instagram and shared a special post for his wife, Tahira Kashyap. The first slide had a stunning picture of the couple. Wearing a white dress, Tahira was seen slightly looking back at her husband walking behind her. Ayushmann was dressed in a shirt and black pants. Sporting a pair of glasses, he had a smile on his face.

In the second slide, Ayushmann summarized his and Tahira’s love story. The text read, “‘Ayush! Papa aa gaye! Baad mein phone karti hoon’ Se le kar ‘Papa! Ayush aa gaya! Baad mein phone karti hoon’ Tak ka ishq dekha hai (From ‘Ayush! Papa has come! I'll call you later’ to ‘Papa! Ayush has come! I’ll call you later’ I have seen the love).”

The caption of the post read, “It’s her birthday (red heart emoji). Umm @tahirakashyap (heart-eye emoji).”

Ayushmann Khurrana’s post on Tahira Kashyap’s birthday:

Advertisement

In the comments section of the post, Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar extended birthday wishes to Tahira Kashyap. Fans couldn’t stop gushing over the couple. One person said, “The second slide is to die for,” while another wrote, “The second slide made my eyes well up.”

A user exclaimed, “Bhagwanji (God), a love story like this pleaseeeee,” and another stated, “THIS POST is wholesome.” A comment read, “Happy Birthdayy @tahirakashyap you queeen, so in love with this post.” Many others left red hearts and heart-eye emojis.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ayushmann Khurrana is currently shooting for his movie Thama. In this next installment of the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe, he stars opposite actress Rashmika Mandanna. Apart from this, he has an untitled spy comedy as well as Sooraj Barjatya’s untitled family drama.

ALSO READ: Suhana Khan had a blast with rumored BF Agastya Nanda at Coldplay concert and these PICS are proof; don’t miss Aryan’s alleged GF Larissa Bonesi with them