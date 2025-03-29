Sikandar star Salman Khan shares why he hasn’t done a superhero movie and the reason will touch your heart

Salman Khan has entertained the audience throughout his career with different types of movies. He is currently preparing for the release of Sikandar, which hits theaters tomorrow, March 30, 2025. Amid the promotions, Salman opened up about not doing a superhero movie. His reason behind the same would touch your hearts.

In a recent interview with India Today, Salman Khan opened up about not doing a superhero film in his career. He shared, “The kind of films that we do and the roles that we do, we don’t have to wear a cape. We are superheroes. All our Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Punjabi, Bengali – every film industry, the hero is a superhero without wearing a cape.”

Adding to this, Sikandar heroine Rashmika Mandanna shared that this was what made Indian movies different from the rest of the world. She believed that a father, brother, or sister in a movie could be a superhero. Salman concluded by saying that every protector was a superhero.

Sikandar marks the first collaboration between Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna. The film is directed by AR Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The trailer and the songs have created a lot of excitement among the fans. Many Bollywood celebrities have extended their best wishes to the team ahead of the theatrical release.

During the trailer launch of his movie The Bhootnii, Sanjay Dutt called Sikandar’s trailer ‘superhit.’ He also mentioned that Salman was his younger brother. He added, “Aur Bhagwan ne usko bahut diya hai, ab yeh bhi super hit picture hogi (And God has given him a lot; now this too will be a super hit movie).”

Advertisement

Earlier, during a press meet, Aamir Khan also congratulated Salman and wished him luck. Lauding director AR Murugadoss, Aamir stated, “Woh bahut hi kamaal ke director hain. Toh Murugadoss aur Salman ka combination dekhne mein maza aayega hum logon ko (He is a very amazing director. So, we will enjoy watching the combination of Murugadoss and Salman).”

The Eid release also features Sathyaraj, Prateik Babbar, Kajal Aggarwal, Sharman Joshi, and Anjini Dhawan.