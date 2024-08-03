THROWBACK: When Shah Rukh Khan admitted he has certain respect for Salman Khan, Aamir Khan: 'Teeno toh bilkul star type...'

The camaraderie among Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan is widely recognized by fans. This trio enjoys a close-knit friendship and often gathers for fun. Their dance performance at the Ambani pre-wedding bash garnered significant media attention. As Friendship Day approaches, let's revisit a moment when Shah Rukh Khan shared insights about his bond with his best friends and what they typically discuss during their get-togethers.

In an interview with DNA, Shah Rukh Khan shared that when he, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan get together, they focus on having fun and catching up rather than discussing work. He mentioned that their gatherings are filled with laughter and playful teasing, and despite the lighthearted atmosphere, they remain 'extremely sensitive about each other’s losses, sadness, and happiness'.

Shah Rukh Khan further mentioned that despite their playful interactions, he holds a deep respect for Aamir and Salman that goes beyond their friendship. He said, “Having said that, I have a certain respect for Aamir and Salman, which is beyond the fact that I’m their friend. And they hold that, too. So, on public platforms, we’re not like that. I think it was Aamir who said, that if people saw us together, they would say, ‘Arrey, teeno toh bilkul star type nahin lagte’.”

The Dunki actor disclosed that when he, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan get together, work is never a topic of discussion. Instead, they focus on having fun and enjoying each other's company. King Khan emphasized that despite public perception of them as a powerful trio, he sees them simply as long-time friends. He admires the remarkable achievements and genuine ease with which Aamir and Salman navigate their careers, noting the immense love they receive from people, which often goes unnoticed.

Advertisement

Despite their longstanding success, Shah Rukh Khan believes that none of them are ready to step away from the limelight. He mentioned that he, Salman, and Aamir all feel there is still much more to accomplish. They share a belief that their journey is far from over and that they have not yet reached the full potential of what they set out to achieve.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan, Aamir Khan's Andaz Apna Apna co-star Tikku Talsania on reports of stars not getting along on set; 'If I am against you...'