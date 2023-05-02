Ponniyin Selvan 2: Meet Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's younger version, Sara Arjun

The show stealer of Ponniyin Selvan 2 are Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Chiyaan Vikram, who played the roles of Nandini and Aditya Kariklan. If you haven't watched the movie, then in the flashback episode, the younger version of both the actors is also introduced and they totally catch the audience's attention with their performances and chemistry. Sara Arjun, who has been working in the Tamil film industry as a child artist, played the role of younger Nandini in PS 2.

Child artist Sara Arjun's performance as the younger version of Nandini totally stood out and managed to stand up to the benchmark set by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. She romanced the younger version of Chiyaan Vikram in Ponniyin Selvan 2 and looked mesmerizing. But PS - 1 and 2 aren't Sara's only films with Vikram. Yes, she worked as Vikram's daughter in Deviathirumagal, which was a blockbuster hit.

In 2010, Sara Arjun signed a lead role in the Tamil drama film Deiva Thirumagal, where she portrayed the role of a six-year-old whose father was a mentally challenged adult with the mental capability of a six-year-old. The film opened to critical and commercial acclaim, with Sara's performance receiving praise from film critics. Sara then worked on Kannan Iyer's supernatural Hindi film Ek Thi Daayan (2013) produced by Ekta Kapoor. Then, she worked on Vijay's Saivam too, a family drama, in which she played a lead character of a young girl named Thamizhselvi.

Sara Arjun shares throwback pic with Vikram

On Tuesday, Sara went down memory lane and shared a throwback picture of herself as a kid with Vikram. It appears to be from 2011, when Vikram and Anushka Shetty's film Deiva Thirumagal was released in theatres. The actor is seen holding Sara in his arms as they posed with smiles.

Sara Arjun captioned the throwback pic, From Nila to Nandini…Deiva Thirumagal, Ponniyin Selvan 2” and added: “Vikram sir” with a red heart icon. The Mahaan actor also retweeted the throwback pic and replied, “Rock on lil brat! So proud of you." From playing Vikram's daughter in Deviathirumagal to featuring as his on-screen romance, Sara Arjun has come a long way.

About Ponniyin Selvan 2

Ponniyin Selvan 2 is receiving massive responses from the audiences at the box office. According to reports, the film has collected Rs 200 crore worldwide in just four days of release. The film was released in theatres worldwide last week in Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, Telugu and Malayalam. Directed by Mani Ratnam, the film stars Jayam Ravi, Trisha Krishnan, Karthi, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Aishwarya Lekshmi.

