Ramayana: Was Jaideep Ahlawat offered role in Ranbir Kapoor’s mythological drama? Here’s the truth

Ranbir Kapoor’s upcoming mythological film, Ramayana, is one of the highly anticipated films in the Hindi film industry. Meanwhile, recently, reports were rife on the internet suggesting that Jaideep Ahlawat was offered the role of Vibhishan, which he had to decline due to prior commitments. In response to this, another report has revealed that the actor wasn’t offered the role in the first place.

Advertisement

A recent Mid-Day report has quashed the recent reports suggesting that Jaideep Ahlawat was offered the role of Vibhishan, Ravana’s brother, in Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana. A source close to the actor informed the publication that the report making such claims is false and that such a conversation never took place.

For the unversed, it was only Wednesday, i.e., April 16, when a report by ETimes stated that the Jewel Thief actor was keen on working on the highly anticipated project. Nonetheless, he had to decline the part due to ‘scheduling conflicts and prior commitments.’

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana boasts of an ensemble star cast. It will feature Ranbir Kapoor in the role of Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Mata Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman, and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman.

In addition to this, the film will also feature Lara Dutta, Kunal Kapoor, Arun Govil, and more in the pivotal roles. The film is being made into two parts.

Advertisement

It was last year in November that producer Namit Malhotra officially made a post on his social media handles and wrote, "More than a decade ago, I embarked on a noble quest to bring this epic that has ruled billions of hearts for over 5000 years to the big screen. And today, I am thrilled to see it taking shape beautifully as our teams work tirelessly with only one purpose: to present the most authentic, sacred, and visually stunning adaptation of our history, our truth, and our culture—our “RAMAYANA”—for people across the world."

"Join us as we fulfill our dream of bringing our greatest epic to life with pride and reverence…" further announcing Part 1 and Part 2’s release in Diwali 2026 and Diwali 2027, respectively.

Meanwhile, Jaideep will be next seen in Netflix’s Jewel Thief, releasing on April 28, 2025.

Would you have loved Jaideep Ahlawat sharing screen space with Ranbir Kapoor in Ramayana? While Jaideep Ahlawat is not a part of Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana; did you wish to see them share screen space? Yes No

ALSO READ: Did you know Rasha Thadani became friends with Tamannaah Bhatia because of Raveena Tandon? Here’s how