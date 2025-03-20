Yuzvendra Chahal’s rumored GF RJ Mahvash drops cryptic post amid his divorce and alimony reports with Dhanashree Verma: ‘Jhut, lalach…’

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma’s divorce and alimony reports have been doing the rounds for quite some time. Amid this, the cricketer was spotted with RJ Mahvash at the Champions Trophy 2025 final. The internet started buzzing with their dating rumors. Now, Mahvash has dropped a cryptic post that mentioned lies and greed.

On March 19, 2025, RJ Mahvash took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures from her recent photoshoot. She looked stunning in a white t-shirt dress covered in red hearts, It was paired with white floral shoes. She accessorized her look with a black belt and a wristwatch. The actor-producer donned minimal makeup, and her hair was styled in a ponytail.

Mahvash struck different poses at a scenic location. What caught everyone’s attention was her caption. She wrote, “Jhut, lalach, aur fareb se parey hain..khuda ka shukr ainey aaj bhi khade hain… (We are beyond lies, greed and deceit…Thank God we are still standing).” The caption was accompanied by a love letter emoji and a smiling face emoji.

Have a look at RJ Mahvash’s cryptic post:

Netizens were quick to point out that Yuzvendra Chahal liked the post instantly. One person said, “Chahal already liked it,” while another wrote, “Chahal liked in 10 seconds.” A user stated, “Yuzi chahal liked this photo.” Many others also praised RJ Mahvash’s look. One comment read, “Serving heart-full looks,” and another exclaimed, “Prettiest.” Some conveyed their love with red hearts and heart-eye emojis.

This post came after reports suggested that Yuzvendra Chahal will pay Dhanashree Verma Rs 4.75 crore in alimony. As per NDTV Sports, the Bombay High Court has allowed the waiver of a 6-month cooling period post-divorce. It has directed the Family Court to decide on Yuzvendra and Dhanashree’s divorce by March 20, 2025. The decision comes taking into account the cricketer's participation in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 from March 22.

Earlier, the Family Court refused to waive the cooling period due to partial compliance with a consent term. According to the consent term, Yuzvendra had agreed to pay permanent alimony of Rs 4.75 crore to Dhanashree. But he has reportedly only paid Rs 2.37 crore to date.