Coolie No 1 Review: Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan starrer is one irritating remake of Govinda’s classic flick

Varun Dhawan collaborated with Sara Ali Khan for the first time in Coolie No 1 and the trailer and songs of the movie have been creating a lot of buzz in the town.

Movie Name: Coolie No 1

Coolie No 1 Cast: Sara Ali Khan, , Paresh Rawal, Sahil Vaid, Jaaved Jaaferi, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav

Coolie No 1 Director: David Dhawan

Coolie No 1 has been one of the most talked about movies of the year for obvious reasons. It happens to be the remake of David Dhawan’s 1995 film of the same name wherein Varun Dhawan stepped into Govinda’s shoes, while Sara Ali Khan was seen playing Karisma Kapoor’s role. While there has been a trend of remaking classic movies in Bollywood, there were a lot of expectations from Varun starrer Coolie No 1. Besides given the fact that the Govinda starrer was a slice of life comedy with an irresistible charm, impeccable comic timings, Kader Khan’s stupendous dialogues and natural funny vibe, the expectations were at its peak.

However, Varun and Sara’s Coolie No 1 was a complete disappointment in almost every department without any masala or connectivity. The story of Coolie No 1 remains the same with few changes in the location. This time it is about Rozario (played by Paresh Rawal) a rich hotelier in Goa who ends up insulting matchmaker Jaikishan (played by Jaaved Jaaferi). The latter decides to plan revenge and gets Rozario’s daughter Sarah (played by Sara Ali Khan) to fall in love with coolie Raju (played by Varun Dhawan).

Despite having a legendary star cast, this new generation Coolie No 1 lacks the spark and falls flat when it comes to the fun vibe. David Dhawan has not only remade the story, scenes and dialogues, but he also played with some of the most iconic numbers from the original movie like ‘Husnn Hai Suhana’ and ‘Mirchi Lagi Toh’. Varun Dhawan, who had earlier replaced in Judwaa 2, should realise that he cannot recreate Salman and Govinda’s magic. On the other hand, Sara was a complete disappointment as she tried hard to add the glamour quotient in the movie.

Overall, with dull performances, no Govinda, Karisma, Kader Khan and David Dhawan’s original charm, slapstick humour, this Coolie No 1 is just a burdensome cringe-worthy watch.

Watch it or not? Well, if you are a true blue Govinda fan, this movie will leave you miffed. However, if you are looking for some brainless comedy with a touch of Varun Dhawan’s charm, you can watch it at your own risk.

