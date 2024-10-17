7 South Indian horror comedy movies on OTT: From Chandramukhi to Anando Brahma

Lately, horror comedy has been gaining popularity among moviegoers by combining the spine-chilling elements of horror with laugh-out-loud humor. The South Indian film industry has been producing some exceptional horror comedy movies, which are available on popular OTT platforms such as Amazon Prime, Disney Hotstar, and Netflix for streaming. If you're a fan of horror movies and are looking for some good South Indian horror comedy movies, you've come to the right place.

Top 7 South Indian Horror Comedy Movies on OTT

1. Chandramukhi (2005)

Director: P. Vasu

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Let’s kick off the list of the top 7 South Indian Horror Comedy movies with the iconic film from 2005 that still holds its popularity. Starring the legendary actor Rajinikanth and Jyotika, Chandramukhi tells the story of an NRI and his wife who decide to stay in their ancestral home despite warnings about spirits. Mysterious events start occurring, leading the NRI to seek help from a psychiatrist to unravel the mystery.

The exceptional performances by Jyotika and Rajinikanth, along with Vadivelu's hilarious timing, make Chandramukhi one of the best South Indian horror comedy movies. In addition to Rajinikanth and Jyotika, the movie also features Nayanthara and Prabhu Deva.

2. Conjuring Kannappan (2023)

Director: Selvin Raj Xavier

Where to watch: Netflix

Conjuring Kannappan follows a man who starts having nightmares that begin to affect him in real life. A family is drawn into a nightmarish world after disturbing a spooky dreamcatcher, resulting in injuries and death. The movie stars actors such as Regina Cassandra, Sathish Muthu Krishnan, Elli Avram, Nasser, and others.

3. Anando Brahma (2017)

Director: Mahi V Raghav

Where to watch: Zee 5

The movie Anando Brahma, written and directed by Mahi V Raghav and starring Taapsee Pannu, tells the story of an NRI who wants to sell his ancestral home. However, he discovers rumors about his property being haunted. The movie explores how the NRI invites four people to spend a night in the house to prove the rumors false. What happened that night? Did they actually encounter ghosts, or were the rumors just stories?

4. Romancham (2023)

Director: Jithu Madhavan

Where to watch: Disney Hotstar

The next on the list of South Indian Horror Comedy movies has to be Jithu Madhavan-helmed. The 2023 film is based on the real-life experience of the director and his friends during their college days. Romancham focuses on a game of Ouija board that goes hilariously wrong when seven bachelors invite a spirit and try to make the best out of the situation.

The movie stars Soubin Shahir, Arjun Ashokan, Sajin Gopu, Siju Sunny, Abin Bino, Anantharaman Ajay, and Afsal P.H. in pivotal roles. Romancham emerged as a blockbuster at the box office and went on to become the fifth highest-grossing Malayalam film of that year.

5. Pretham (2016)

Director: Ranjith Sankar

Where to watch: Sun NXT

A group of three friends leave their jobs to open a beachside resort. However, their lives are totally startled when they begin to experience paranormal entities. With the help of a psychic, the friends try to solve the mystery. What happens after that? Are they successful in their mission? The rest of the plot revolves around the same. After a successful first part, the sequel of the movie Pretham 2 was released in 2018.

6. Pizza (2012)

Director: Karthik Subbaraj

Where to watch: Disney Hotstar

The 2012 Tamil horror comedy movie Pizza was directed by Karthik Subbaraj in his directorial debut. The movie stars Vijay Sethupathi, Bobby Simha, Remya Nambeesan, Aadukalam Naren, and Karunakaran as central characters. Pizza focuses on a delivery boy named Michael who finds himself in an unexplainable situation when he goes to a bungalow to deliver food. The Vijay Sethupathi starrer was an instant hit at the box office and garnered widespread appreciation from the audience.

7. Ondh Kathe Hella (2019)

Director: Girish G

Where to watch: Jio TV/ Zee5

Priyanka Mohan, Somanna, and Thandav Ram’s Kannada film Ondh Kathe Hella has to be undoubtedly one of the top South Indian horror comedy movies available on OTT platforms. The story is about five friends who plan a road trip from Bangalore to Sakleshpur. During the journey, they share horror stories, and eventually, they find themselves in an eerie guesthouse where unexpected events unfold. It's worth mentioning that "Ondh Kathe Hella" is the debut film of Priyanka Mohan.

With this, we have come to the end of the top 7 South Indian Horror Comedy movies of all time. Pick your favorite and get started without wasting much time. But, don’t forget to tell us if you liked the movies or not in the comments.

