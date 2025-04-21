Is Ram Pothineni dating Bhagyashri Borse? Actress REACTS after fans spot THIS detail in viral photos

RAPO 22 co-stars Ram Pothineni and Bhagyashri Borse have been rumored to be dating for quite some time. While netizens have been on the lookout for clues about their alleged relationship, they may have just found one! Recently, the duo posted pictures on their Instagram handles, and eagle-eyed fans quickly noticed some striking similarities.

First, they observed that the backgrounds of both photos appeared nearly identical, suggesting they may have been taken in the same hotel room. Others pointed out that Bhagyashri was wearing a ring and began speculating about who might have gifted it to her.

Although neither of them responded to the speculation, one comment read, "Ring? Who is he?" caught Bhagyashri's attention. She playfully replied, "I bought :)."

On January 1, the makers of RAPO 22 dropped a brand-new poster introducing Bhagyashri Borse as the female lead. Starring opposite Ram Pothineni, the film is directed by Mahesh Babu P and produced under the prestigious Mythri Movie Makers banner by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar.

In the poster, Bhagyashri’s character is revealed as Mahalaxmi, while Ram appears to be portraying a vibrant college student, hinting at a youthful and romantic storyline.

According to OTTPlay, the romantic drama is being made on a massive budget of Rs 70 crore. The team has already completed the first shooting schedule. The technical crew features music by the popular duo Vivek-Mervin, cinematography by Madhu Neelakandan, production design by Avinash Kolla, and editing by Sreekar Prasad. Executive production is being overseen by Cherry.

Although the exact release date has not been announced, the film is expected to hit screens in the second half of 2025. Ram Pothineni, who was last seen in Double iSmart, is eyeing a major comeback with this project. With a fresh pairing and a promising theme, RAPO 22 is already generating buzz among fans.

