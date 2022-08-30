AK 61 Exclusive: Ajith Kumar, H Vinoth & team off to Bangkok for an action packed 21-day schedule

Ajith Kumar films are a festival in itself and welcomed by the audience with celebrations like never before. The actor is currently shooting for his next with H Vinoth, which is gearing up for a late 2022/ early 2023 opening in cinema halls across the globe. There is immense anticipation around the film, as it features Ajith in a character with the shades of grey and set against the backdrop of a bank heist. And now, we have exclusively learnt that H Vinoth and team are set to commence the last schedule of this much awaited film in September.

“H Vinoth and his crew will be off to Bangkok in the first week of September to start the prep work for what promises to be an intense action-packed schedule. It’s a 21-day shoot in Bangkok for this yet untitled heist thriller, expected to commence from mid-September. Ajith Kumar and the entire team will be off to Bangkok around September 15 for this marathon shooting leg. Some action scenes will be shot by AK and gang in Bangkok,” revealed a source close to the development.

The movie is expected to be wrapped up by early October and then the team moves onto the post production aspect. Regular updates on the film shall follow once the principal shoot is wrapped up. Contrary to speculations, the movie is not releasing this Diwali and a date will be announced in due course of time with a title and first look poster. The yet untitled action thriller is produced by Boney Kapoor with Zee as his studio partner.

Major chunk of the film has been shot in Chennai and Hyderabad, wherein massive sets of banks were put up. The entire cast and crew are happy with the output of the film and are very excited to present it to their audience soon. After calling it a wrap on AK 61, Ajith will move onto Vignesh Shivan’s next with LYCA. Buzz it, the film would feature Nayanthara as the female lead, however, we are yet to get an official confirmation on the same. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on Ajith Kumar.

Also Read| Ajith Kumar- An invisible generous man and the BO king; 5 lesser-known facts about the Kollywood star