Alappuzha Gymkhana Trailer OUT: Premalu’s Naslen takes on a fun boxing flick, landing every punch as the underdog
The trailer for Alappuzha Gymkhana is finally here, starring Premalu fame Naslen in the lead role. Directed by Khalid Rahman, the film is touted as a fun and humorous boxing flick.
The 2-minute, 38-second trailer offers a grand look at the ensemble cast. However, the official release date is yet to be announced.
Check out the Alappuzha Gymkhana trailer:
The trailer of Alappuzha Gymkhana offers a fun glimpse into the world of boxing, rooted in Kerala. As tensions rise between rival gangs, an exciting boxing tournament is set to unfold.
Starring Naslen in the lead role, the film features an ensemble cast, including Ganapathi, Sandeep Pradeep, Anagha Ravi, Franco Francis, Baby Jean, Shiva Hariharan, Shon Joy, Karthik, Nanda Nishanth, and more in key roles.
Directed by Khalid Rahman, Alappuzha Gymkhana marks his next directorial venture after the 2022 Tovino Thomas starrer Thallumaala, which followed Wazim and his gang as they navigated a world of brawls and friendships.
As the group of friends finds themselves entangled in multiple fights, they eventually clash with a rival gang, leading to an intense battle of egos. This roller-coaster ride also delves into Wazim’s romantic journey.
In addition to Tovino Thomas, Thallumaala featured Kalyani Priyadarshan, Shine Tom Chacko, Lukman Avaran, Swathi Das Prabhu, Adhri Joe, Austin Dan, Binu Pappu, Gokulan, and Chemban Vinod Jose in key roles. The film received positive reviews from critics, became a massive theatrical hit, and is now available for streaming on Netflix.
On the work front, Naslen was last seen in I Am Kathalan, a techno-thriller directed by Girish AD. The film follows Vishnu, a young man struggling with academic backlogs, who takes revenge on his ex-girlfriend by hacking her father’s company, leading to a series of unexpected complications.
Up next, Naslen will star in Wayfarer Films Production No. 7, a project bankrolled by Dulquer Salmaan.
