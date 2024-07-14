Cinema meets cricket: Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan pose with cricketer MS Dhoni and wife Sakshi at Anant-Radhika's Shubh Ashirwad ceremony

From showbiz to sports, business to politics everything came under the same roof at the grand wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Recently, a photo of Nayanthara’s fangirl moment with cricketer MS Dhoni has gone viral on social media. And, it also features Vignesh Shivan and Sakshi Dhoni.

Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan pose with MS Dhoni and wife Sakshi

Amid the ongoing wedding celebration of Anant and Radhika, an unseen picture has gone viral featuring the Thalaivi of South Indian cinema posing with the Thala of Indian cricket, MS Dhoni, in a sweet fangirl moment.

The iconic image showcases the celebrity power couples Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan, alongside MS Dhoni and his wife, Sakshi Singh Dhoni.

The Jawan actress took to her X (Formerly Twitter) handle and shared the photo from the event. She also spoke about the heartfelt moment in the caption of the post, and wrote, “The Mosssttt Sweetest Sir & Mammm (two hugs emojis) You guys are just Pure Love (four red heart emojis) Stay Blessed foreverrrr (two angel emojis).”

Meanwhile, the Paava Kadhaigal director also took to his Instagram and shared the same frame with a heartwarming caption. Vignesh wrote, “The Biggest frame inside my house.” He concluded the caption with a few love, evil eye, and face-throwing-a-kiss emoticons.

Shivan also described Sakshi Dhoni as “The sweeetest,” and addressing MS Dhoni, he wrote, “azhagan@mahi7781MSDhoni… (smiling face with hearts emoticons along with partying face emojis) wit my azhagi @nayanthara…”

Highlights of the luxurious celebrations

A viral video on social media showcasing the legendary Rajinikanth and Bollywood icon Anil Kapoor grooving together has set the platform ablaze, igniting a frenzy among fans.

Thalaivar dancing at the event:

Tollywood superstars Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati, Rana Daggubati, and Ram Charan, alongside pan-India actress Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, filmmaker Atlee Kumar, and numerous other luminaries from the South Indian film fraternity, dazzled at the mega event with their radiant presence.

Mahesh Babu with his family:

Atlee Kumar arrived with his wife Priya:

Rashmika in her mascara and gajra look:

Ram Charan with his wife Upasana:

Kajal Aggarwal with her husband Gautam Kitchlu:

Meanwhile, the four-day celebrations for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding commenced on Friday with a traditional Hindu ceremony and will culminate in a grand reception over the weekend. The illustrious guest list boasts former British Prime Ministers Tony Blair and Boris Johnson, former U.S. special envoy for climate John Kerry, and Saudi Aramco CEO Amin H. Nasser.

These extravagant celebrations, held at the Ambani-owned Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai and the family's residence, mark the conclusion of several months of pre-wedding events, which featured performances by international pop stars such as Rihanna and Justin Bieber.

On Saturday evening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi graced the Shubh Ashirwad ceremony hosted by the Ambanis. Additionally, the family organized the "blessing ceremony" for friends and relatives to gather, meet the newlyweds, and offer their best wishes for a happy married life.

