D Imman’s ex-wife Monica Richard REACTS to music director’s controversial statement about Sivakarthikeyan

Music director D. Imman recently revealed in an interview with the YouTube channel Wow Tamizha that he would never collaborate with Sivakarthikeyan in a film again. He cited that the reasons for such a decision were personal, and even said that he kept mum so far for the welfare of his children.

Now, his ex-wife, Monica Richard has opened up her stance on Imman’s statement. Monica was talking to the Tamil outlet Vikatan, where she said that Imman’s decision not to work with Sivakarthikeyan was purely personal, but the way it was framed led to it being misinterpreted.

Monica Richard says Sivakarthikeyan didn’t support Imman’s divorce decision

In the interview with Vikatan, Monica Richard said that Sivakarthikeyan was a family friend of theirs, and called him a ‘very decent person’. She said that the Maaveeran actor had come to mediate between her and Imman, in order to avoid a divorce. She said that he made efforts to make sure the family lived in harmony.

She also elaborated on the incident that Imman referred to as a ‘huge betrayal’. Talking about the incident, she said:

“Sivakarthikeyan did not support Imman’s divorce decision. Imman didn’t like that. I understand that Imman’s claim of betrayal from Sivakarthikeyan is in context to this, but outside people have been interpreting this differently. Generally, family friends would not want friends’ family to get separated right? What wrong has Sivakarthikeyan done here then?”

Speaking further, she also claimed that Imman only divorced her after he was engaged with another woman for a year, and questioned why Imman was bringing up this issue now. She also said that she was left with nothing after the divorce and that she now runs a successful company.

She concluded by saying that she doesn’t speak to Sivakarthikeyan at all and that the last time they talked was when the actor was trying to mediate between the couple. She added that she was feeling bad for Sivakarthikeyan, whose reputation has been put at stake because of Imman’s statements.

Imman and Sivakarthikeyan's works together

Sivakarthikeyan and Imman have joined hands for five films so far, namely Manam Kothi Paravai, Varuthapadatha Valibar Sangam, Rajini Murugan, Seema Raja and Namma Veetu Pillai. The duo has also provided some of the most popular songs in the 2010s.