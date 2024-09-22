Director S Shankar calls out filmmakers for unauthorized use of Nava Yuga Nayagan Vel Paari novel scenes, vows legal action

Director S Shankar had earlier shared that he wants to make a film that is adapted from the iconic Tamil novel Nava Yuga Nayagan Vel Paari. During the promotions of Indian 2 starring Kamal Haasan, the filmmaker revealed he read S Venkatesan's highly acclaimed novel during the lockdown and loved it a lot. However, S Shankar recently expressed his discontent with some filmmakers over the unauthorized use of scenes from the novel.

S Shankar took to his X handle to pen a long note stating that he would legal action against those who ripped off scenes from the novel. He shared that he is a copyright holder of the novel Nava Yuga Nayagan Vel Paari and is upset with such misuse of literature without due credit.

S Shankar wrote, "Attention to all! As the copyright holder of Su. Venkatesan's iconic Tamil novel "Nava Yuga Nayagan Vel Paari", I'm disturbed to see key scenes being ripped off & used without permission in many movies. Really upset to see important key scene from the novel in a recent movie trailer. Kindly refrain from using the scenes from the novel in movies, web series and any medium, Respect creators' rights! Refrain from Unauthorized adaptations of scenes, Refrain from infringement or face legal action!"

Talking about Venkatesan's novel Nava Yuga Nayagan Vel Paari, S Shankar said at the Indian 2 event, "I read the highly acclaimed Velpari novel during the COVID lockdown time and loved it very much. Immediately, I started to write it as a screenplay and completed it. I plan to make it a three-part film franchise."

The filmmaker also shared that the casting decisions of the film are underway as he wants the star cast to be perfect. He expressed that he wants the adaptation of the novel to be faithful to the original content.

Meanwhile, S Shankar is currently gearing up for the release of Game Changer starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani in lead roles.

