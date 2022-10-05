EXCLUSIVE: Aishwarya Rajesh onboard for Tovino Thomas' Ajayante Randam Moshanam

We recently confirmed that Krithi Shetty is onboard for Ajayante Randam Moshanam alongside Tovino Thomas. Now, we have got another exclusive update about the film. Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that Aishwarya Rajesh has been signed on to play the second female lead in the film.

“Krithi Shetty and Aishwarya Rajesh have joined Tovino Thomas' Ajayante Randam Moshanam. There will be a total of three heroines in the movie. Meanwhile, the team is set to launch the film with a puja ceremony on October 10th along with a teaser poster,” revealed a source close to the development; adding further that Tovino has been prepping up hard for Ajayante Randam Moshanam in Kalarippayattu. The script has been penned down by Sujith Nambiar. The much-awaited Pan-India project will be shot in North Kerala.