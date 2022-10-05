EXCLUSIVE: Aishwarya Rajesh onboard for Tovino Thomas' Ajayante Randam Moshanam
Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that Aishwarya Rajesh has been signed on to play the second female lead in Tovino Thomas' Ajayante Randam Moshanam.
We recently confirmed that Krithi Shetty is onboard for Ajayante Randam Moshanam alongside Tovino Thomas. Now, we have got another exclusive update about the film. Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that Aishwarya Rajesh has been signed on to play the second female lead in the film.
“Krithi Shetty and Aishwarya Rajesh have joined Tovino Thomas' Ajayante Randam Moshanam. There will be a total of three heroines in the movie. Meanwhile, the team is set to launch the film with a puja ceremony on October 10th along with a teaser poster,” revealed a source close to the development; adding further that Tovino has been prepping up hard for Ajayante Randam Moshanam in Kalarippayattu. The script has been penned down by Sujith Nambiar. The much-awaited Pan-India project will be shot in North Kerala.
Tovino’s last film Thallumaala got a good response and this has set high expectations among the audience for the upcoming fantasy adventure movie Ajayante Randam Moshanam. The fantasy adventure will span across three time periods- 1900, 1950, and 1990, with Tovino essaying three different avatars. Helmed by debutant Jithin Lal, Ajayante Randam Moshanam is his most ambitious project as it will see Tovino in a triple role and is mounted on a huge scale. As we earlier confirmed, renowned cinematographer Jomon T John will be the cinematographer for the Tovino starrer.
Also Read| EXCLUSIVE: 'Suriya is beyond perfection', Krithi Shetty opens up on Vanangaan and playing RJ in The Warriorr