EXCLUSIVE: Akshara Haasan opens up on being brought up differently, judged and Achcham Madam Naanam Payirppu

Akshara Haasan, the younger daughter of Kamal Haasan and Sarika, and younger sister of Shruti Haasan made her Tamil debut opposite Ajith in Vivegam. She has shared screen space with many biggies like Amitabh Bachchan, Dhanush. However, her role in Achcham Madam Naanam Payirppu is quite unconventional and proves she is a risktaker.

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Akshara opens up on being brought up differently, how she explores her strengths and weakness, being judged and playing a timid teenager in Achcham Madam Naanam Payirppu (AMNP), a film that emphasises the importance of nurturing a sex-positive culture both at home and in the society.

Excerpts from the conversation:

Achcham Madam Naanam Payirppu defines fear, innocence, coyness and chastity. "So these are the ideal 4 qualities that every Tamil girl must possess as per society," says Akshara about her upcoming film, Achcham Madam Naanam Payirppu which is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video this Friday.

As we see in the trailer, AMNP touches upon topics like taboo attached to sanitary napkins and more. Highlighting more on it, Akshara says, "It's a normal act honestly and I think we touched it through comedy and with complete innocence. That's what requires, sensitivity and innocence. The best way we could bring out the topic was through comedy without offending anybody".

Akshara doesn't play a regular role in the film. She plays a teenager who is struggling with her sexuality and the changes her body goes through. "For me, I believe in the subject. Yes, it is a sensitive topic and I felt that the director who has written it has dared with the utmost care, understanding of women's psyche. He took that extra effort to actually get into the mind of a woman to understand her. Therefore we had 90 percent of women in our cast and crew. It was a lot more helpful for him also to further understand because there were a lot of times when he would come to us and ask if you guys think it this way, act in a certain way, how does the mind function. He does it so beautifully and the credit entirely goes to him," says Shamitabh actress.

Written and directed by Raja Ramamurthy, the trailer sees Akshara having outgoing friends and conservative family members. Asked how much she could relate to it while she was growing up as a teenager, Akshara says, "I come from a very different background, in terms of mindset because we were brought up very different from conventional route but still had the same values and ethics which helped us to be more rooted and we had so many family friends also who had so many different mindset and upbringing to us. This helped us to understand their perspective, mindset and way of living. I did have that challenge while growing up but then I had people around me, my family friends who helped me to understand if I had any self questions while growing up, which we all have. They were throughout with me to guide me in how the society works differently".

How well do you know your strengths and weaknesses? "It is a process I think we all have to do it individually. I like to know quite enough about myself and keep discovering every day. Thanks to the people I'm working with and my family friends. Like each day, you stumble to pick yourself up, understand your strength and weakness. Being constantly awarded, realising and internalising what they are is very important," says Akshara.

AMNP encourages a sex-positive culture in society. Do you think this will help to bring out a bit of change? "The way we have come up with the topic, I have it will bring a positive change because it is a very natural act. A lot of us are here today because of that human nature act. It is completely normal, it is beautiful. I hope it has a positive impact because we have made it with nothing but positivity, sensitivity and innocent. That it should be dealt with and not like a taboo".

You have played many different roles, but with this specific film, do you think you have a lot to prove? "We all have to at some point, prove ourselves and it depends how we want to prove it. The process matters. The best way to feel about it is to be honest, true".

A girl easily becomes a subject of being ridiculed by everyone. Being an actor, how you deal with judgements, trolls, be it on social media or surroundings. Does that take a toll on mental health?

"In a way, yes. There were a lot of judgements but 'hey, who are we to judge to other people?" You have to come out of the strong saying that 'this is what I am and not everyone is going to like me"... and that's ok. Be who you are and do your work. There are also a bunch of people who would appreciate you for it and not everyone has to. But when it comes to judgement, I don't think anyone has the right to do it," says Akshara Haasan who is planning to explore filmmaking while acting being her primary thing.

