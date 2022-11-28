EXCLUSIVE: Thalapathy Vijay to celebrate Christmas with wife in London after attending Varisu audio launch

Vijay's Varisu is all set to release in theatres in January 2023. Kollywood fans are super excited to witness this biggest Pongal 2023 release as Vijay's 'Varisu' and Ajith's 'Thunivu' are locking horns, after eight years. While the is making buzz for all the right reasons, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Vijay will be leaving for London after attending the grand audio launch event of Varisu in Chennai.

"Varisu audio launch event will be held in Chennai on November 23 or 24 depending on Vijay's tickets for London. He will be leaving straight to London with his wife Sangeetha for the Christmas celebrations. December is usually all about family for Vijay. He visits London every year in December to meet Sangeetha's parents," reveals a source. For the unversed, Vijay and Sangeetha got engaged in London in 1998 and later got married in India.