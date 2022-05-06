EXCLUSIVE: Keerthy Suresh says she saw Selvaraghavan 'only as an actor' on Saani Kaayidham sets

Saani Kaayidham, which released today, on May 6, features Keerthy Suresh in a very different role, something that the audience has never seen before. Sharing the screen space alongside director-actor Selvaraghavan, Keerthy plays an intense, violent character named Pooni, who is trapped in a generational curse that comes true when injustice is imposed upon her. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Keerthy shares her experience of prepping for the role and working with director Selva.

Keerthy Suresh reveals she had no idea what Saani Kaayidham was all about until she heard the narration. "When Arun narrated, I had no clue about how the film was going to be or what genre it is. So it was just a blank narration that I had. It was blind. It was only after I started listening that I understood where this was going. As soon as I finished listening, I loved it," the National-award winning actress reveals.

There are no traits of being a director because... Keerthy Suresh

Keerthy says Selvaraghavan has 'no traits of being a director'. "We all know him as a director and I saw him as an actor over there. But I saw him only as an actor on sets. There are no traits of being a director because he is over there. He wasn't talking about the direction or angles or frames or lights or anything. All he used to do was just finish his shots and come watch the monitor. He will ask Arun if it's okay? okay, it's okay if not, yes, we will do it. And I was observing his acting, he has great skills and acting. I love his mannerisms and nuances which were very interesting. And I think I learned a lot from him. It was great working with them and I'm so happy that his debut in acting started with me," said Keerthy Suresh who will be seen next in Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata.

Keerthy says it took a while to get into the character but it all went smooth. "It was definitely not in my zone and it took a while to get into the shoes of this character. But once I started, I was just going in the flow and even preparations, the director, he actually sent me a couple of videos, say from some news channels were women from such village which we portray in the film, how they react, emote and a few snippets from few English films where to show the intensity of violence, how to handle that. So these were just a couple of videos he sent me for me to observe and understand the mood of it, not that he wanted me to do a particular reaction that they follow in that particular video or, you know, copy that or do anything similar, nothing of that sort. But just to understand more of it, he sent me some videos I saw that that's all."

