EXCLUSIVE: Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan to host lavish wedding party in Chennai; To wed on THIS DATE at Tirupati

Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that the much-awaited wedding of Kollywood couple, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan is happening on June 9 at Tirumala Tirupati temple. "It is going to be an intimate affair in presence of their family members," reveals the source.

"Initially, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan planned for a destination wedding, but due to multiple reasons, they had to cancel it. While the wedding will be attended only by their family members, the couple will host a grand wedding party for their industry friends in Chennai. Samantha and Vijay Sethupathi are expected to attend. It is going to be as grand as possible," adds the source.

Nayanthara and her fiancé, filmmaker Vignesh Shivan recently visited the Tirumala Tirupati to seek blessings post the success of their film, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal. "All that we want is your love & backing dear Thirumalayaneyyyyy !!!," Vignesh wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of them together.

Nayanthara and Vignesh's romantic relationship has always been the talk of the town. They will take the plunge after dating for six long years. The lady superstar of Kollywood, Nayanthara confirmed their engagement last year on a chat show hosted by Divya Dharshini.

"It was my engagement ring. We are private people so we didn't wish to have a grand ceremony. When we decide to get married, we will definitely inform everyone. Our engagement happened in the presence of close family members," she said on a Tamil chat show last year.