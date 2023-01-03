EXCLUSIVE: Prabhas gets emotional talking about his uncle Krishnam Raju's demise

In the 2nd part of Unstoppable 2 with NBK, Nandamuri Balakrishna, the host, along with actor Gopichand and Prabhas, observed silence and mourns for the Rebel Star's demise. Prabhas then said, "Today, whatever we are, it is because of him. We owe him. He came to Madras in those days and worked as a villain for 10-12 years and then started his own banner and created history with women-oriented stories. Our whole family miss him Today so much."

As we all know, Prabhas and the late veteran actor Krishnam Raju are nephew-uncle, and they share a very close bond. They are more like father and son. On Unstoppable 2 with NBK, Prabhas, for the first time, spoke about his uncle Krishnam Raju's death. Pinkvilla has exclusively learned, Nandamuri Balakrishna asks Prabhas about his relationship with his uncle who is a legendary actor in the Tollywood industry, and it was an emotional moment on the set.

When NBK asked about Krishnam Raju's death, Prabhas commented, "He was ill for a month, and I was in the hospital during that phase and in touch with the doctors continuously."

Balakrishna replied to this saying, "I missed the moment as I was in Turkey at that time for a shoot, and when I learned the news, I could not control myself from crying."

In the second part of the most-awaited episode, Prabhas will be seen talking about his failures and best times with his best pal, actor Gopichand who also graced the show and spoke on his struggles during the initial times of his career. To know more, watch Unstoppable 2 with NBK on January 6th only on aha.

For the unversed, as we would like to call it, the 'Baahubali episode' of Unstoppable 2 with NBK has been divided into two parts. 'Unstoppable 2 with NBK – The Beginning' which went live on 30th December.

The second part, 'Unstoppable 2 with NBK – The Conclusion' will premiere on 6th January The audience will also get to know in deep about how Prabhas and Gopichand's friendship blossomed over the years.

Krishnam Raju Demise

Krishnam Raju passed away at the age of 83 on September 11, 2022. He was going through a lot of health issues and was being treated at a private hospital. Reportedly, he was suffering from bacterial and fungal pneumonia followed by cardiac arrest.

Meanwhile, in the previous episode of Unstoppable with NBK featuring Prabhas, the Baahubali actor addressed rumours about his marriage. "No idea, sir. I don’t know yet. I will definitely get married, but it’s not written in my destiny yet,” he said in Telugu when NBK asked him about his marriage plans.

Dating rumours with Kriti Sanon

Interestingly, Balakrishna, sarcastically questioned Radhe Shyam actor about the dating rumours with Kriti Sanon, saying did Ram fall in love with Sita? To this, Prabhas with a subtle smile replied, "It's old news. Madam already cleared it. There was also a clarification from the ‘madam’ that there was no such thing."

