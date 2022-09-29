EXCLUSIVE Renu Desai on her big comeback Never left, was always on sets even with my ex-husband

The makers of Ravi Teja starrer Tiger Nageswara Rao unveiled a video introducing Renu Desai’s character in the much-awaited biopic by director Vamsee. Actress and Pawan Kalyan’s ex-wife Renu is making her comeback to the big screen after almost 18 years. “It wasn’t an easy decision,” said Renu Desai in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla. “It feels like I shot my last film a few days ago, and it doesn’t feel like 20 years but it wasn’t easy. Whether I could be able to do justice to the faith put in me was something the first I need to see. When I went on the first day on sets, I felt like I never left,” said Renu, expressing her feeling of being back on sets, but this time, as an actor.

Being a very protective mom, on being asked how her kids reacted to the decision of her return to films, Renu replied, “My kids are the best support system. They were like ‘just do it, we are there for you, and don’t worry about us’. I told them, (makers of the film) don’t give me continuous shoot. So I shoot for 2 days and take a break between and that way, it doesn’t feel like I’m away from them (kids).” The former model lives with her two kids Akira and Aadhya, from her marriage with ex-husband Pawan Kalyan.