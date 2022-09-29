EXCLUSIVE Renu Desai on her big comeback Never left, was always on sets even with my ex-husband
Actress and Pawan Kalyan’s ex-wife Renu is making her comeback to the big screen after almost 18 years with Ravi Teja starrer Tiger Nageswara Rao.
The makers of Ravi Teja starrer Tiger Nageswara Rao unveiled a video introducing Renu Desai’s character in the much-awaited biopic by director Vamsee. Actress and Pawan Kalyan’s ex-wife Renu is making her comeback to the big screen after almost 18 years. “It wasn’t an easy decision,” said Renu Desai in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla.
“It feels like I shot my last film a few days ago, and it doesn’t feel like 20 years but it wasn’t easy. Whether I could be able to do justice to the faith put in me was something the first I need to see. When I went on the first day on sets, I felt like I never left,” said Renu, expressing her feeling of being back on sets, but this time, as an actor.
Being a very protective mom, on being asked how her kids reacted to the decision of her return to films, Renu replied, “My kids are the best support system. They were like ‘just do it, we are there for you, and don’t worry about us’. I told them, (makers of the film) don’t give me continuous shoot. So I shoot for 2 days and take a break between and that way, it doesn’t feel like I’m away from them (kids).” The former model lives with her two kids Akira and Aadhya, from her marriage with ex-husband Pawan Kalyan.
Addressing the ‘comeback’ tag she got and how she looks at it, Renu said, “Whenever they say comeback, I say ‘I never left only to comeback’. For me, it doesn’t feel like it because I have always been involved in production. In front of the camera and big screen, yes I was away but in another way, I was a part of filmmaking, produced film independently, and was always on sets even with my ex-husband, styling him. Comeback I could have felt if I had completely stopped and done nothing even with filmmaking.”
Renu Desai will be seen playing the real-life character of Hemalatha Lavanam, an Indian social worker, and writer, in Ravi Teja starrer Tiger Nageswara Rao. Impressed by the director’s vision and research to make a biopic on the notorious thief, set in the 70s, Desai added, “They have done thorough research, the detailing is brilliant and we have to give it to the director for this. It is a biopic and not a fictional character, I met the niece of Hemlatha Garu and took a lot of material from her. From the way she used to comb her hair, how she used to be, body language and tried to come as close to and authentic to the character.”
